Compared to "the Terminator": the new Droid TW development performs strike and reconnaissance missions and takes risks, protecting the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Droid TW robotic system has integrated artificial intelligence for recognizing enemy manpower. Due to the combination of qualities, Droid has been compared in foreign media to a robot from a science fiction film. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have new support thanks to the Droid TW robotic complex - this is a domestic development designed to reduce risks for the personnel of the Armed Forces. Droid TW also provides accurate and autonomous combat.

The first Droid TW models were created on the basis of the Browning 12.7 mm machine gun. Today, the model line has been expanded with a 7.62 mm machine gun. Depending on the modification, the ammunition can be 480 or 1,000 rounds, which hit enemy manpower or equipment at a distance of up to 1 km.

Key difference from other ground platforms

Droid TW was designed and created to perform reconnaissance and strike missions. Its system integrates artificial intelligence to recognize enemy manpower.

The robotic system increases the efficiency of fire support and surveillance thanks to remote control and autonomy in difficult combat conditions. This significantly reduces the risks to the life and health of servicemen, the press release of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine states.

Round-the-clock efficiency and support of Starlink technologies

The robotic platform can be used not only during the day, but also at night. It is equipped with a thermal imager with the ability to select different display modes on the operator's monitor. The target detection range during the day is up to 1.5 km, at night - up to 1 km.

Additional equipment allows you to detect, recognize and track targets in autonomous mode. The complex also has a ballistic calculation system to increase the accuracy of fire. Its equipment supports military communication systems, as well as Starlink and LTE technologies.

Thanks to its compact dimensions, the platform can be transported in the back of a pickup truck or on a trailer. Deployment to combat readiness takes place in just 5 minutes. After that, thanks to remote control via a tablet or gamepad, Droid TW is ready to destroy the enemy.

Ukrainian manufacturers presented more than 10 models of FPV drones with fiber optic control. Drones capable of carrying up to 3 kg of payload will soon be supplied to the Armed Forces.

