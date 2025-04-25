Compared to "the Terminator": the new Droid TW development performs strike and reconnaissance missions and takes risks, protecting the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

$41.690.02
47.420.13
ukenru
Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast
09:10 AM • 5144 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
07:40 AM • 13520 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

05:56 AM • 38738 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 41737 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 81158 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 79057 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 91717 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 179372 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 186495 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 277526 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+23°
2m/s
43%
746 mm
Popular news

The US showed Ukraine and Russia the "finish line" for ending the war - Rubio

April 25, 12:35 AM • 22246 views

The enemy occupied Kalynove in Donetsk region - DeepState

April 25, 01:15 AM • 26363 views

Reports of a massive UAV attack in Crimea: explosions were heard in Yevpatoria, Yalta, and Saky

April 25, 02:50 AM • 32003 views

1170 occupiers eliminated and 48 cruise missiles destroyed in a day - General Staff

04:58 AM • 27585 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

07:29 AM • 16215 views
Publications

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

05:56 AM • 38738 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 109760 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 277526 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 167589 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 219690 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Steve Witkoff

Keir Starmer

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Kyiv

Pavlohrad

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

07:29 AM • 17101 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 31843 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 39669 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 71523 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 101085 views
Actual

Euro

Shahed-136

United States dollar

Facebook

Kalibr (missile family)

Compared to "the Terminator": the new Droid TW development performs strike and reconnaissance missions and takes risks, protecting the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1446 views

The new Droid TW development with artificial intelligence recognizes the enemy and performs strike and reconnaissance missions, minimizing risks for Ukrainian soldiers. The complex is effective day and night, supports Starlink.

Compared to "the Terminator": the new Droid TW development performs strike and reconnaissance missions and takes risks, protecting the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Droid TW robotic system has integrated artificial intelligence for recognizing enemy manpower. Due to the combination of qualities, Droid has been compared in foreign media to a robot from a science fiction film. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have new support thanks to the Droid TW robotic complex - this is a domestic development designed to reduce risks for the personnel of the Armed Forces. Droid TW also provides accurate and autonomous combat.

Reference

The first Droid TW models were created on the basis of the Browning 12.7 mm machine gun. Today, the model line has been expanded with a 7.62 mm machine gun. Depending on the modification, the ammunition can be 480 or 1,000 rounds, which hit enemy manpower or equipment at a distance of up to 1 km.

Key difference from other ground platforms

Droid TW was designed and created to perform reconnaissance and strike missions. Its system integrates artificial intelligence to recognize enemy manpower.

Swedish "Gripen" fighters were raised for the first time to intercept Russian aircraft near NATO borders24.04.25, 12:43 • 4014 views

The robotic system increases the efficiency of fire support and surveillance thanks to remote control and autonomy in difficult combat conditions. This significantly reduces the risks to the life and health of servicemen, the press release of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine states.

Round-the-clock efficiency and support of Starlink technologies

The robotic platform can be used not only during the day, but also at night. It is equipped with a thermal imager with the ability to select different display modes on the operator's monitor. The target detection range during the day is up to 1.5 km, at night - up to 1 km.

Additional equipment allows you to detect, recognize and track targets in autonomous mode. The complex also has a ballistic calculation system to increase the accuracy of fire. Its equipment supports military communication systems, as well as Starlink and LTE technologies.

Thanks to its compact dimensions, the platform can be transported in the back of a pickup truck or on a trailer. Deployment to combat readiness takes place in just 5 minutes. After that, thanks to remote control via a tablet or gamepad, Droid TW is ready to destroy the enemy.

Let us remind

Ukrainian manufacturers presented more than 10 models of FPV drones with fiber optic control. Drones capable of carrying up to 3 kg of payload will soon be supplied to the Armed Forces.

Romanian presidential candidate calls for increased defense spending and stronger support for Ukraine24.04.25, 16:34 • 5232 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Technologies
Starlink
NATO
Romania
Ukraine
Brent
$66.50
Bitcoin
$93,679.30
S&P 500
$5,478.30
Tesla
$256.60
Газ TTF
$33.37
Золото
$3,314.21
Ethereum
$1,775.14