Company director to face trial for UAH 16 million scheme at Ukrnafta

January 20, 08:12 PM • 18619 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 38942 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 34206 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 54791 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 35734 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 49781 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 26318 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 29531 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 27134 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 27686 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
Popular news
Klitschko: 600,000 Kyiv residents left the capital after Russian attacks on January 9January 20, 11:05 PM • 9098 views
US seizes seventh tanker in Caribbean linked to VenezuelaVideoJanuary 20, 11:38 PM • 16571 views
Trump reveals why he cannot end the war between Russia and UkraineJanuary 21, 12:14 AM • 20645 views
Writer Andriy Lyubka mobilizes to the Armed Forces of Ukraine after volunteer workJanuary 21, 12:47 AM • 5864 views
New train disaster in Spain: one dead, at least 14 injuredVideoJanuary 21, 01:20 AM • 3920 views
Publications
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 29288 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with RussiaJanuary 20, 03:45 PM • 54772 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by RealityJanuary 20, 01:28 PM • 49768 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinicJanuary 20, 10:57 AM • 45757 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 57955 views
UNN Lite
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editions06:46 AM • 2138 views
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationshipJanuary 20, 05:49 PM • 14245 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakesJanuary 20, 05:16 PM • 20512 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressureJanuary 20, 04:21 PM • 21512 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhotoJanuary 20, 02:39 PM • 28386 views
Company director to face trial for UAH 16 million scheme at Ukrnafta

Kyiv • UNN

 • 542 views

The director of a private company is accused of embezzling over UAH 16 million from Ukrnafta and evading UAH 10 million in taxes. The case has been sent to court after an investigation into a scheme involving fictitious acts.

Company director to face trial for UAH 16 million scheme at Ukrnafta

The director of a private company is accused of causing over UAH 16 million in losses to Ukrnafta, and the case has been sent to court, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office have sent an indictment to court against the director of a private company, who is accused of embezzling funds from PJSC "Ukrnafta", tax evasion, and official forgery," the statement reads.

According to the investigation, in 2023, during the full-scale war, "Ukrnafta" moved strategic oil product reserves to more secure storage locations. For this purpose, a contract was concluded with a private company for transportation and forwarding services using a railway siding.

"The investigation established that the company's director used wartime conditions and complex logistics to implement the scheme: he submitted acts to "Ukrnafta" with false information about the arrival and stay of wagons with fuel," the prosecutor's office said.

According to the prosecutor's office, "in fact, the wagons specified in the documents did not arrive at the station, which is confirmed by the materials of the criminal proceedings."

"Based on fictitious acts, the company was transferred funds for services that were not provided. Ukrnafta's losses exceeded UAH 16 million," the statement said.

"In addition, the accused organized a tax scheme: he concluded fictitious contracts with controlled enterprises to artificially form a tax credit for VAT. There were no real operations. As a result, almost UAH 10 million in VAT was not received by the budget," the prosecutor's office noted.

The actions of the director of the private company are qualified under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (embezzlement of property on an especially large scale), Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (tax evasion on an especially large scale), and Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official forgery).

Seizure of over UAH 13.8 billion of PJSC "Ukrnafta": case sent to court25.03.25, 17:51 • 29005 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
State budget
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine