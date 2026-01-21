Company director to face trial for UAH 16 million scheme at Ukrnafta

The director of a private company is accused of causing over UAH 16 million in losses to Ukrnafta, and the case has been sent to court, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office have sent an indictment to court against the director of a private company, who is accused of embezzling funds from PJSC "Ukrnafta", tax evasion, and official forgery," the statement reads.

According to the investigation, in 2023, during the full-scale war, "Ukrnafta" moved strategic oil product reserves to more secure storage locations. For this purpose, a contract was concluded with a private company for transportation and forwarding services using a railway siding.

"The investigation established that the company's director used wartime conditions and complex logistics to implement the scheme: he submitted acts to "Ukrnafta" with false information about the arrival and stay of wagons with fuel," the prosecutor's office said.

According to the prosecutor's office, "in fact, the wagons specified in the documents did not arrive at the station, which is confirmed by the materials of the criminal proceedings."

"Based on fictitious acts, the company was transferred funds for services that were not provided. Ukrnafta's losses exceeded UAH 16 million," the statement said.

"In addition, the accused organized a tax scheme: he concluded fictitious contracts with controlled enterprises to artificially form a tax credit for VAT. There were no real operations. As a result, almost UAH 10 million in VAT was not received by the budget," the prosecutor's office noted.

The actions of the director of the private company are qualified under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (embezzlement of property on an especially large scale), Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (tax evasion on an especially large scale), and Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official forgery).

