"Common goal – to stop the war": Rubio discussed a ceasefire in Ukraine with Lemmy and Merz

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during a conversation with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, confirmed the United States' position on Russia's war against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to a report by the U.S. State Department.

"Our top priority remains to end the fighting and an immediate ceasefire," Rubio said.

The State Department also reported that Rubio had a conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

They discussed the meeting between the Chancellor, President Macron, Prime Minister Starmer, Prime Minister Tusk, and President Zelenskyy in Kyiv and our shared goal of ending the war in Ukraine - the statement reads.

The State Department added that Rubio and Merz discussed the viability of U.S.-German bilateral relations and the importance of working together to advance the many shared interests between the United States and Germany.

Recall

On May 10, in Kyiv, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Later, the leaders announced their readiness for a complete ceasefire by Ukraine for at least 30 days and issued a corresponding call to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

