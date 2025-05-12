$41.510.00
A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive
05:40 AM • 348 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

03:50 AM • 8112 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

May 11, 05:14 PM • 29304 views

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

May 11, 05:32 AM • 55766 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 75006 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 93089 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 82228 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 104925 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 61755 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 72379 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

"Common goal – to stop the war": Rubio discussed a ceasefire in Ukraine with Lemmy and Merz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1210 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the US position on the war in Ukraine during talks with the British Foreign Secretary and the German Chancellor. The parties discussed a ceasefire.

"Common goal – to stop the war": Rubio discussed a ceasefire in Ukraine with Lemmy and Merz

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during a conversation with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, confirmed the United States' position on Russia's war against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to a report by the U.S. State Department.

Details

"Our top priority remains to end the fighting and an immediate ceasefire," Rubio said.

The State Department also reported that Rubio had a conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

They discussed the meeting between the Chancellor, President Macron, Prime Minister Starmer, Prime Minister Tusk, and President Zelenskyy in Kyiv and our shared goal of ending the war in Ukraine

- the statement reads.

The State Department added that Rubio and Merz discussed the viability of U.S.-German bilateral relations and the importance of working together to advance the many shared interests between the United States and Germany.

Recall

On May 10, in Kyiv, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Later, the leaders announced their readiness for a complete ceasefire by Ukraine for at least 30 days and issued a corresponding call to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
David Lammy
Marco Rubio
Friedrich Merz
United Kingdom
Germany
United States
