Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces: laser technologies already hit targets at a certain height

Ukraine has laser technologies that can already hit certain targets at a certain height. This was stated by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, in an interview with Radio Liberty, UNN reports.

R&D is an innovative activity of the Command and involves a number of areas. One of them, in terms of combating enemy aircraft and unmanned aerial systems, including the search for solutions to combat the "Shahed", has led us to teams that are actively engaged in this. And yes, I repeat, laser technology is already striking certain objects at a certain height - Sukharevsky said.

Recall

Ukraine has become the fifth country in the world to have its own laser weapons. The "Tryzub" system is capable of shooting down aircraft at an altitude of more than 2 kilometers, said the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.