In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 30301 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 111643 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 71053 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 276450 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 235046 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 191705 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 231078 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251569 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157569 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372137 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Commander of the Land Forces told partners about the needs of the Defense Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28499 views

Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk discussed Ukraine's defense needs with his American partners and called for continued military support to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity and reduce Russian aggression.

Commander of the Land Forces told partners about the needs of the Defense Forces

Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk , Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, discussed the needs of Ukrainian troops with international partners. UNN reports with reference to the commander's Telegram channel.

Details

In an online format, he joined the 16th US-Ukraine Security Dialogue on Assessing Ukraine's Defense Capabilities and Needs after the Second Year of War, which took place in Washington, DC. The thematic part, dedicated, in particular, to the Army, was held with the participation of respected military experts and analysts from leading security institutions

- Pavliuk said.

The commander expressed gratitude to the people of the United States for their assistance to Ukraine and emphasized its importance in repelling Russia's full-scale armed aggression.

The lieutenant general also assured the participants that only continued support for Ukraine, the Armed Forces and the Land Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will allow for the full restoration of the country's territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders and reduce Russia's ability to spread its aggression to other countries.

The Pentagon is considering military aid to Ukraine from its arsenal, but it could harm the US military - CNN28.02.24, 19:42 • 27616 views

During the conversation, he also outlined the main needs of the Land Forces to conduct combat operations against the superior enemy. In particular, in terms of certain types of weapons, military equipment and capabilities to strengthen army aviation

- summarized the Commander of the Land Forces.

Recall

The US State Department spokesperson said that the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine is extremely serious due to the lack of ammunition for the Ukrainian military and called on the US Congress to vote for aid.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
United States Department of State
The Pentagon
United States Congress
Oleksandr Pavliuk
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Washington, D.C.
Telegram
United States
Ukraine
