Commander of the Land Forces told partners about the needs of the Defense Forces

Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk , Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, discussed the needs of Ukrainian troops with international partners. UNN reports with reference to the commander's Telegram channel.

In an online format, he joined the 16th US-Ukraine Security Dialogue on Assessing Ukraine's Defense Capabilities and Needs after the Second Year of War, which took place in Washington, DC. The thematic part, dedicated, in particular, to the Army, was held with the participation of respected military experts and analysts from leading security institutions - Pavliuk said.

The commander expressed gratitude to the people of the United States for their assistance to Ukraine and emphasized its importance in repelling Russia's full-scale armed aggression.

The lieutenant general also assured the participants that only continued support for Ukraine, the Armed Forces and the Land Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will allow for the full restoration of the country's territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders and reduce Russia's ability to spread its aggression to other countries.

The Pentagon is considering military aid to Ukraine from its arsenal, but it could harm the US military - CNN

During the conversation, he also outlined the main needs of the Land Forces to conduct combat operations against the superior enemy. In particular, in terms of certain types of weapons, military equipment and capabilities to strengthen army aviation - summarized the Commander of the Land Forces.

The US State Department spokesperson said that the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine is extremely serious due to the lack of ammunition for the Ukrainian military and called on the US Congress to vote for aid.