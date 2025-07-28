Collection of biological data of military personnel: the Ministry of Defense told how the new initiative works

A centralized system for collecting biological material from military personnel has been launched in Ukraine. It allows for the creation of a single database for rapid identification of soldiers, particularly in cases of disappearance or death. The data is stored in a special Accounting Center and, if necessary, transferred to law enforcement agencies, the Ministry of Defense reported, according to UNN.

Details

During martial law, the collection of biological samples from military personnel is mandatory. The procedure is carried out in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On State Registration of Human Genomic Information" dated July 9, 2022. Samples are collected by taking buccal epithelium (cells from the inner surface of the cheek) using an applicator.

A Genomic Information Accounting Center has been established and is already functioning for the accounting and storage of biological samples. The Center is provided with the necessary resources and staffed with personnel. - reported Major of Medical Service Dmytro Samofalov, acting director of the Department of Healthcare of the Ministry of Defense.

The Ministry has organized a full cycle: sample collection in military units, educational institutions, and TCCs, accounting, storage, and also transferring information to the Ministry of Internal Affairs within the framework of criminal proceedings.

To submit a biosample, a serviceman must:

submit an application with consent to the processing of personal data;

confirm identity and fill out a registration card;

undergo instruction;

independently, in the presence of an authorized person, collect the material.

The obtained data are recorded in the registration log. The Ministry of Defense also cooperates with international humanitarian organizations that provide equipment for sample collection as charitable assistance. Thanks to this, in 2024–2025, the department received equipment covering almost 50% of its needs.

Currently, the number of collected samples has increased more than eightfold compared to March. Proposals for regulatory settlement of military personnel identification by biometric and dental data are also being developed.

