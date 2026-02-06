Collapse in Germany: Berlin airport closed due to freezing rain and black ice, railway connections disrupted

The capital of Germany and the northern regions of the country were gripped by bad weather on February 6, which led to a complete halt in the operation of the main Berlin-Brandenburg airport. Heavy ice, caused by freezing rain, paralyzed air and rail connections, creating a critical situation at transport hubs. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Berlin Airport stopped accepting and sending planes late on Thursday evening. According to FlightAware, more than 150 flights have been canceled in the last 24 hours. The airport operator urged passengers to be patient, emphasizing the impossibility of safe takeoffs and landings in the current conditions.

Part of residents in two regions without electricity due to bad weather

Currently, we have freezing rain and black ice, and we cannot yet predict when takeoffs and landings will be possible. — reads the official statement of the airport administration.

The German Meteorological Service DWD issued a warning of "significant black ice" for areas from Berlin to the Baltic coast, as temperatures continue to hover around zero degrees.

Paralysis of railway communication

The bad weather affected not only aviation but also ground transport. The national operator Deutsche Bahn reported serious disruptions on the railway. In particular, the key corridor connecting Berlin and Hanover was affected. Ice on the tracks and contact networks led to massive delays and cancellations of trains, which effectively severed communication between the eastern and western parts of Germany.

Experts note that the transport system will remain on standby until weather conditions change. Passengers are advised to check the status of their trips online and, if possible, refrain from traveling north and to the border with Poland, where the situation remains most tense.

