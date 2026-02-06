$43.140.03
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 36011 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 39821 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 32065 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 45745 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 83006 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 33404 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 31015 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 23448 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 16075 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
Exclusive
Exclusive
Collapse in Germany: Berlin airport closed due to freezing rain and black ice, railway connections disrupted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Berlin-Brandenburg Airport completely ceased operations on February 6 due to black ice, with over 150 flights canceled. Rail connections between Berlin and Hanover were also disrupted, causing massive train delays.

The capital of Germany and the northern regions of the country were gripped by bad weather on February 6, which led to a complete halt in the operation of the main Berlin-Brandenburg airport. Heavy ice, caused by freezing rain, paralyzed air and rail connections, creating a critical situation at transport hubs. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Berlin Airport stopped accepting and sending planes late on Thursday evening. According to FlightAware, more than 150 flights have been canceled in the last 24 hours. The airport operator urged passengers to be patient, emphasizing the impossibility of safe takeoffs and landings in the current conditions.

Part of residents in two regions without electricity due to bad weather06.02.26, 08:48 • 2434 views

Currently, we have freezing rain and black ice, and we cannot yet predict when takeoffs and landings will be possible.

— reads the official statement of the airport administration.

The German Meteorological Service DWD issued a warning of "significant black ice" for areas from Berlin to the Baltic coast, as temperatures continue to hover around zero degrees.

Paralysis of railway communication

The bad weather affected not only aviation but also ground transport. The national operator Deutsche Bahn reported serious disruptions on the railway. In particular, the key corridor connecting Berlin and Hanover was affected. Ice on the tracks and contact networks led to massive delays and cancellations of trains, which effectively severed communication between the eastern and western parts of Germany.

Experts note that the transport system will remain on standby until weather conditions change. Passengers are advised to check the status of their trips online and, if possible, refrain from traveling north and to the border with Poland, where the situation remains most tense.

Traffic on main roads is unimpeded despite bad weather - road workers06.02.26, 10:34 • 1068 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Deutsche Bahn
Bloomberg L.P.
Germany
Berlin
Poland