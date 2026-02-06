$43.140.03
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 33541 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 37628 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 30535 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 44208 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 80930 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 32726 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 30673 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 23310 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 15957 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 15389 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Traffic on main roads is unimpeded despite bad weather - road workers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

Traffic on Ukraine's state-owned highways is ensured despite snow, rain, and fog. Road workers are cleaning and treating the pavement with anti-icing materials.

Traffic on main roads is unimpeded despite bad weather - road workers

No restrictions have been recorded on state roads despite bad weather, the Restoration Agency reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

As of the morning of February 6, precipitation in the form of snow, wet snow, and rain, and in some places fog, is observed in Ukraine. Air temperature ranges from +2°C in the western and southern regions to -13°C in the northern and eastern regions.

"No traffic restrictions have been recorded. Passage on all state roads is ensured," the agency reported.

Road workers are cleaning and preventively treating the surface with anti-icing materials.

In the mountain pass areas of Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Zakarpattia regions, there is rain and wet snow in places, and fog. The road surface is wet, with ice in some areas. "Road organizations are constantly monitoring and treating the surface. Passage through the passes is ensured," the report says.

On certain sections of state roads, work continues on treating bridges, overpasses, descents, ascents, and curved sections.

Drivers were urged to be careful behind the wheel, observe the speed limit, and maintain a safe distance.

Today, over 1,100 road accidents occurred on Ukraine's snowy roads, with casualties.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWeather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Ukraine