Traffic on main roads is unimpeded despite bad weather - road workers

No restrictions have been recorded on state roads despite bad weather, the Restoration Agency reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

As of the morning of February 6, precipitation in the form of snow, wet snow, and rain, and in some places fog, is observed in Ukraine. Air temperature ranges from +2°C in the western and southern regions to -13°C in the northern and eastern regions.

"No traffic restrictions have been recorded. Passage on all state roads is ensured," the agency reported.

Road workers are cleaning and preventively treating the surface with anti-icing materials.

In the mountain pass areas of Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Zakarpattia regions, there is rain and wet snow in places, and fog. The road surface is wet, with ice in some areas. "Road organizations are constantly monitoring and treating the surface. Passage through the passes is ensured," the report says.

On certain sections of state roads, work continues on treating bridges, overpasses, descents, ascents, and curved sections.

Drivers were urged to be careful behind the wheel, observe the speed limit, and maintain a safe distance.

Today, over 1,100 road accidents occurred on Ukraine's snowy roads, with casualties.