Today, over 1,100 road accidents occurred on Ukraine's snowy roads, with casualties.

Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 18152 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 17823 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 19609 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 31666 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 64898 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 28671 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 27675 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 22097 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 14991 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 14606 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Exclusives
Popular news
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 24362 views
Negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi have concludedFebruary 5, 12:00 PM • 27453 views
Missing 13-year-old girl from Lviv region found deadFebruary 5, 12:12 PM • 14373 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 20046 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros03:30 PM • 9828 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rules08:38 PM • 1166 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army

Exclusive

February 5, 03:05 PM
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 18152 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak

Exclusive

February 5, 10:05 AM
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 64898 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 68601 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 98536 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Europe
India
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideo06:35 PM • 3274 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros03:30 PM • 9910 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 20090 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 24399 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 49802 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Truth Social

Today, over 1,100 road accidents occurred on Ukraine's snowy roads, with casualties.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Over the past day, 1,164 calls about road accidents were recorded in Ukraine, 151 of which involved casualties, with injured and deceased. In Kyiv, 266 calls were registered, and in Kyiv Oblast – 146.

Today, over 1,100 road accidents occurred on Ukraine's snowy roads, with casualties.

Since the beginning of the day, 1164 calls about road accidents have been received on the 102/112 line, 151 of which involved casualties. Unfortunately, there are injured and dead. In Kyiv, there were 166 calls, and in the region - 146. This was reported by the first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, as reported by UNN

Safety on snowy roads is under the control of patrol officers. We ensure road safety on snowy sections of roads, regulate traffic, and together with concerned citizens and special services, help drivers whose cars have broken down or are stuck in a snow trap. 

- Biloshytskyi wrote. 

He noted that since the beginning of the day, as of 10:00 PM, the 102/112 special line received reports of road accidents:

  • across Ukraine: 1164 calls about road accidents, 151 of which were road accidents with casualties. Unfortunately, there are injured and dead;
    • in Kyiv: 266 calls, 15 of them road accidents with casualties;
      • in Kyiv region: 146 calls, 27 of them road accidents with casualties.

        He added that difficult weather conditions, precipitation, and black ice increase the risk of getting into a road accident, reminding that if drivers still become participants in an accident - fill out a Europrotocol, which can be drawn up if:

        • there are no injured or dead;
          • no material damage has been caused to third parties;
            • the participants in the road accident have valid compulsory insurance policies;
              • agreement has been reached between the participants in the road accident regarding all circumstances of the incident;
                • the drivers - participants in the road accident are sober.

                  Recall 

                  In 2025, 25,934 road accidents with casualties were registered in Ukraine, in which 3,249 people died and 31,898 were injured. The main causes are speeding and violation of pedestrian crossing rules.

                  Pavlo Bashynskyi

                  Crimes and emergencies
                  Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
                  Frosts in Ukraine
                  Road traffic accident
                  Snow in Ukraine
                  Ukraine
                  Kyiv