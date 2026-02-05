Today, over 1,100 road accidents occurred on Ukraine's snowy roads, with casualties.

Since the beginning of the day, 1164 calls about road accidents have been received on the 102/112 line, 151 of which involved casualties. Unfortunately, there are injured and dead. In Kyiv, there were 166 calls, and in the region - 146. This was reported by the first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, as reported by UNN.

Safety on snowy roads is under the control of patrol officers. We ensure road safety on snowy sections of roads, regulate traffic, and together with concerned citizens and special services, help drivers whose cars have broken down or are stuck in a snow trap. - Biloshytskyi wrote.

He noted that since the beginning of the day, as of 10:00 PM, the 102/112 special line received reports of road accidents:

across Ukraine: 1164 calls about road accidents, 151 of which were road accidents with casualties. Unfortunately, there are injured and dead;

in Kyiv: 266 calls, 15 of them road accidents with casualties;

in Kyiv region: 146 calls, 27 of them road accidents with casualties.

He added that difficult weather conditions, precipitation, and black ice increase the risk of getting into a road accident, reminding that if drivers still become participants in an accident - fill out a Europrotocol, which can be drawn up if:

there are no injured or dead;

no material damage has been caused to third parties;

the participants in the road accident have valid compulsory insurance policies;

agreement has been reached between the participants in the road accident regarding all circumstances of the incident;

the drivers - participants in the road accident are sober.

Recall

In 2025, 25,934 road accidents with casualties were registered in Ukraine, in which 3,249 people died and 31,898 were injured. The main causes are speeding and violation of pedestrian crossing rules.