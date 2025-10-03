Cold, squally winds and fog: weather forecast for October 3

$41.220.08
48.370.07
ukenru
October 2, 06:06 PM • 17779 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 41420 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
October 2, 01:45 PM • 35029 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
October 2, 01:08 PM • 26092 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
Exclusive
October 2, 12:31 PM • 27079 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
October 2, 09:13 AM • 26988 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
October 2, 07:38 AM • 30725 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 31537 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 27824 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 55589 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
0.8m/s
93%
756mm
Popular news
Putin made a series of controversial statements about the possible transfer of Tomahawk missiles to UkraineOctober 2, 06:49 PM • 8538 views
Residents of Zaporizhzhia region should leave and wait out the active phase of the Russian offensive - AndriushchenkoOctober 2, 07:08 PM • 9514 views
"If the Russian Federation is a 'paper tiger', then what is NATO?" - Putin questioned the Alliance's combat readinessOctober 2, 07:45 PM • 9886 views
Air defense forces are operating on the left bank of the capital, enemy drones are heading towards the city - mayorOctober 2, 07:59 PM • 9316 views
Forced evacuation of families with children to be expanded in Kharkiv region12:36 AM • 10975 views
Publications
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 30384 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 39016 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experienceOctober 2, 11:28 AM • 39982 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacherOctober 2, 07:31 AM • 51718 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhotoOctober 2, 05:30 AM • 55596 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bill Clinton
Mette Frederiksen
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Denmark
France
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 16394 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 59635 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 67586 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 48850 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 51252 views
Actual
Truth Social
Dassault Mirage 2000
Dassault Rafale
AK-74
Shahed-136

Cold, squally winds and fog: weather forecast for October 3

Kyiv • UNN

 • 838 views

No precipitation is expected in Ukraine on October 3. Daytime temperatures will range from 8-13°C, in some places up to +19°C.

Cold, squally winds and fog: weather forecast for October 3

On Friday, October 3, no precipitation is expected in Ukraine. The daytime temperature will range from 8-13° Celsius, in some places up to +19°. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

It is noted that the weather in Ukraine will be formed by a field of increased atmospheric pressure and cool moist air mass.

Ukraine will be able to take a short break from the rains, as the weather in most of the country will be without precipitation.

Air currents will move from the east, northeast, at a speed of 7-12 m/s, in the south and southeast of the country, gusts of 15-20 m/s are possible in the afternoon.

Forecasters report that the warmest weather will be in the south and east of Ukraine. Here, particularly in Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions, the daytime temperature will range between +14 and +19 degrees.

In other regions, the situation is slightly colder: in Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions, the temperature will stay within +10 to +14 degrees. In the north, the air will warm up to +10+13 degrees.

In Kyiv and the region, Friday will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. Local fog is possible in the morning.

East wind, 7-12 m/s.

In the capital, the daytime temperature will be +11-13°, in Kyiv region 8-13° Celsius.

World Sobriety Day and Smoothie Day: what else is celebrated today03.10.25, 05:14 • 1124 views

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv