Cold, squally winds and fog: weather forecast for October 3

On Friday, October 3, no precipitation is expected in Ukraine. The daytime temperature will range from 8-13° Celsius, in some places up to +19°. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

It is noted that the weather in Ukraine will be formed by a field of increased atmospheric pressure and cool moist air mass.

Ukraine will be able to take a short break from the rains, as the weather in most of the country will be without precipitation.

Air currents will move from the east, northeast, at a speed of 7-12 m/s, in the south and southeast of the country, gusts of 15-20 m/s are possible in the afternoon.

Forecasters report that the warmest weather will be in the south and east of Ukraine. Here, particularly in Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions, the daytime temperature will range between +14 and +19 degrees.

In other regions, the situation is slightly colder: in Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions, the temperature will stay within +10 to +14 degrees. In the north, the air will warm up to +10+13 degrees.

In Kyiv and the region, Friday will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. Local fog is possible in the morning.

East wind, 7-12 m/s.

In the capital, the daytime temperature will be +11-13°, in Kyiv region 8-13° Celsius.

