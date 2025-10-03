$41.220.08
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
October 2, 01:54 PM • 41506 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
October 2, 01:45 PM • 35065 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
October 2, 01:08 PM • 26126 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
October 2, 12:31 PM • 27110 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
October 2, 09:13 AM • 27005 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
October 2, 07:38 AM • 30736 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 31545 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 27829 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 55618 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
World Sobriety Day and Smoothie Day: what else is celebrated today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1142 views

Today, October 3, marks World Sobriety Day and World Smoothie Day. Also, according to the new church calendar, the memory of the hieromartyr Dionysius the Areopagite is honored.

World Sobriety Day and Smoothie Day: what else is celebrated today

Today, October 3, marks World Sobriety Day and Smoothie Day, reports UNN.

World Sobriety Day

October 3 is World Alcohol-Free Day. It is dedicated to demonstrating the incredible benefits of living without alcohol. This day brings together people from all over the world who want to celebrate the genuine connections, true joy, freedom, safety, and unity that come from an alcohol-free environment.

This day also draws attention to the disease of alcoholism. In particular, in Ukraine, against the backdrop of a full-scale war, this problem is relevant, as people mostly live in constant stress and sometimes, instead of seeking professional help from a doctor, choose to "drown" their problems.

The Ministry of Health gave practical advice on how to help a loved one overcome alcohol addiction

World Smoothie Day

World Smoothie Day is celebrated on October 3. A smoothie is a thick, smooth drink made from whole foods, including fresh fruits and vegetables, pureed with milk, yogurt, nuts, seeds, etc.

This day was founded in 2015 by health expert Ria Mehta.  

Smoothies can be a great snack, a supplement to meals, but they cannot replace a full meal.

Nutritionist, pediatric nutritionist and RF, SOFFI food therapist Olga Voynikova explained to UNN that detox diets are a myth, as the body has an effective detoxification system.

Ukrainian Technicians' Day

Ukrainian Technicians' Day is an unofficial professional holiday. It is dedicated to specialists in the field of technology and various professions that require high qualifications.

Vocational education: the Ministry of Education and Science announced that new professions should emerge

Day of Remembrance of Hieromartyr Dionysius the Areopagite

In Ukraine, according to the new church calendar, the feast of Dionysius the Areopagite is celebrated on October 3. Previously, it was celebrated on October 16.

Now church holidays have moved 13 days earlier in the calendar. On this day, the memory of the great martyr Dionysius is honored, and Denys's name day is also celebrated.

Dionysius was a city councilor in Greece. He became one of the 70 apostles.

Anna Murashko

SocietyCulture
Greece
Ukraine