World Sobriety Day and Smoothie Day: what else is celebrated today

Today, October 3, marks World Sobriety Day and Smoothie Day, reports UNN.

World Sobriety Day

October 3 is World Alcohol-Free Day. It is dedicated to demonstrating the incredible benefits of living without alcohol. This day brings together people from all over the world who want to celebrate the genuine connections, true joy, freedom, safety, and unity that come from an alcohol-free environment.

This day also draws attention to the disease of alcoholism. In particular, in Ukraine, against the backdrop of a full-scale war, this problem is relevant, as people mostly live in constant stress and sometimes, instead of seeking professional help from a doctor, choose to "drown" their problems.

The Ministry of Health gave practical advice on how to help a loved one overcome alcohol addiction

World Smoothie Day

World Smoothie Day is celebrated on October 3. A smoothie is a thick, smooth drink made from whole foods, including fresh fruits and vegetables, pureed with milk, yogurt, nuts, seeds, etc.

This day was founded in 2015 by health expert Ria Mehta.

Smoothies can be a great snack, a supplement to meals, but they cannot replace a full meal.

Nutritionist, pediatric nutritionist and RF, SOFFI food therapist Olga Voynikova explained to UNN that detox diets are a myth, as the body has an effective detoxification system.

Ukrainian Technicians' Day

Ukrainian Technicians' Day is an unofficial professional holiday. It is dedicated to specialists in the field of technology and various professions that require high qualifications.

Vocational education: the Ministry of Education and Science announced that new professions should emerge

Day of Remembrance of Hieromartyr Dionysius the Areopagite

In Ukraine, according to the new church calendar, the feast of Dionysius the Areopagite is celebrated on October 3. Previously, it was celebrated on October 16.

Now church holidays have moved 13 days earlier in the calendar. On this day, the memory of the great martyr Dionysius is honored, and Denys's name day is also celebrated.

Dionysius was a city councilor in Greece. He became one of the 70 apostles.