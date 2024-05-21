The Ministry of Health gave practical advice on how to help a loved one overcome alcohol addiction

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82485 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107601 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150437 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154449 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250659 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174216 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165464 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148349 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226071 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113068 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40982 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32997 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65196 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33484 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59385 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250659 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226071 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212131 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237875 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224658 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82485 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59385 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65196 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112973 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113866 views
Actual
The Ministry of Health gave practical advice on how to help a loved one overcome alcohol addiction

The Ministry of Health gave practical advice on how to help a loved one overcome alcohol addiction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15632 views

Every fifth Ukrainian has experienced alcohol addiction among their loved ones, such as family, friends or colleagues, and the Ministry of Health advises how to help their loved ones overcome this disorder.

Alcohol seriously affects the life of a person and his environment, according to some sources, every 5 Ukrainians faced an alcohol disorder in their environment. This is reported by the Ministry of Health, writes UNN.

Alcohol use disorder is a condition in which a person's ability to quit or control alcohol consumption is impaired, despite serious health consequences, problems in social life and at work.

This condition can be mild, moderate, or severe, depending on several factors. This includes, in particular, the age at which a person started drinking alcohol, the types of alcoholic beverages they consume, the frequency and amount of alcohol consumed, and the family history of alcohol use.

According to the results of a national study conducted by the Ukrainian Institute for the future and new image Marketing Group on the topic "determining the scale of drug and alcohol addiction. Social consequences", it turned out:

every fifth Ukrainian has experienced an alcohol disorder among their closest friends-family, relatives, friends, neighbors or colleagues.

The Ministry of Health has provided diagnostic criteria for substance use disorder, including various aspects that addiction can affect personal relationships. In particular, people with alcohol addiction often:

- unable to fulfill their obligations or bear responsibility in their relations with their partner, children and other relatives;

- risk losing or losing their job due to their addiction;

- avoid social meetings and hobbies;

- endanger the lives of others, for example, by driving under the influence of alcohol, caring for small children, or using gas appliances;

- under the influence of alcohol, they may show aggression or resort to violence;

- spend family or credit funds on alcohol.

Image

How to behave to relatives and friends of a person with alcohol addiction:

  • Stop denial: because of the stigma in society, relatives often feel ashamed of the situation, sometimes blame themselves, do not discuss the problem, and are afraid of public attention, which prevents them from seeking help. It is important to recognize that a loved one has a problem with alcohol and actively look for ways to solve it.
  • Stop playing the role of a savior: it is important to avoid solving problems for a person suffering from addiction, such as covering up absenteeism at work or paying off their debts or loans.
  • Choose the right moment to talk: it is necessary to choose the right time to discuss the problem with a person who has an alcohol addiction, preferably shortly after incidents caused by their behavior, ensuring that they are sober during the conversation.
  • Speak concretely and without emotion: it is important to accurately and calmly express specific examples of how a person's behavior creates problems for you, others, or herself. Focus not on the fact of drinking alcohol, but on the behavior it causes. Emphasize that your goal is to help, not blame.
  • Talk about the consequences for the family: according to a 2014 study, children from families where at least one parent drinks alcohol are more likely to be abused and seek social help than their peers. They are also prone to alcohol abuse.
  • Know what you will do if the addict refuses treatment, and inform them in advance, not for the purpose of punishment, but to protect yourself and others from the negative consequences of alcoholism.
  • Be prepared to help: seeking professional help can be crucial for a person's health. Get acquainted with the available specialists (you can start with your family doctor or call the hotline of the Ministry of Health 0 800 505 201) and tell your loved one about it. If she agrees to treatment, make an appointment with a specialist.
  • Accompany her to her first meeting to support her and make sure she doesn't change her mind. 
  • Involve loved ones and relatives: invite relatives or friends who have overcome alcohol addiction to share their experience with a person in need of treatment.
  • Stories of successful recovery can inspire and strengthen faith in the possibility of recovery. It is important that family, friends, colleagues, and health professionals actively support a person on the road to recovery, as this increases their chances of success.

It is important to remember that an alcohol use disorder is a health disorder similar to cancer, arthritis, or diabetes, and people with this condition are not weak or devoid of self – control. Accusations of lack of willpower, character traits, or guilt do not contribute to recovery, but only lead to isolation and complicate the recovery process. Knowledge of the cause of the disease, understanding its consequences and treatment methods contributes to destigmatization, that is, to the fact that people with alcohol addiction should be treated with understanding, and not condemned. It is the understanding and support of loved ones that gives them hope and encourages them to be treated for this disease

 - writes the Ministry of Health.

recall

The Ministry of health of Ukraine has amended the requirements for certification of domestic medicines for international trade and confirmation of active pharmaceutical ingredients for export, following WHO recommendations.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyHealth
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising