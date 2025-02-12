Cold snap provokes higher electricity consumption, there are no schedules for households yet, but we should save - Ukrenergo

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 26885 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 67881 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 91678 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110658 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 87669 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120747 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101805 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113157 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116796 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155645 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100439 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 72070 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 42201 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100918 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 67115 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110670 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120754 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155650 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146107 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 178359 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 67115 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100918 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135034 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136941 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165088 views
Cold snap provokes higher electricity consumption, there are no schedules for households yet, but we should save - Ukrenergo

Cold snap provokes higher electricity consumption, there are no schedules for households yet, but we should save - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33433 views

Due to the cold snap, electricity consumption in Ukraine is increasing, which has led to restrictions for industry. People are advised not to turn on powerful appliances from 15:00 to 21:00.

Electricity consumption in Ukraine today continues to grow due to the cold snap in most regions, power restrictions are in place for industry and business, there are no schedules for the population, but it is worth saving money and not turning on powerful appliances at the same time from 15:00 to 21:00, NPC Ukrenergo reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Electricity consumption is showing an upward trend. The reason is a further decrease in the average daily temperature in most regions of Ukraine

- Ukrenergo said.

As of 6:00 a.m. today, February 12, the consumption level was reportedly 1.4% higher than at the same time the previous day. Yesterday, February 11, the daily maximum was in the morning - 2.3% higher than the maximum of the previous day.

It is noted that the Ukrainian power system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency repair work at power facilities continues.

In order to balance the power system, today from 07:00 to 11:00 and from 15:00 to 21:00, power limitation schedules for industry and business are applied. No consumption restrictions are currently applied to household consumers. However, there is a need to conserve electricity during the day

- Ukrenergo said.

They also urged people not to turn on several powerful appliances at the same time. "If possible, move the use of powerful appliances to nighttime hours," the company said.

"The situation in the power system is subject to change," the company emphasized.

Ukrenergo announces power restrictions for business on February 12: schedule and reasons11.02.25, 17:27 • 28484 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine

