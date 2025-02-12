Cold snap provokes higher electricity consumption, there are no schedules for households yet, but we should save - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption in Ukraine today continues to grow due to the cold snap in most regions, power restrictions are in place for industry and business, there are no schedules for the population, but it is worth saving money and not turning on powerful appliances at the same time from 15:00 to 21:00, NPC Ukrenergo reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Electricity consumption is showing an upward trend. The reason is a further decrease in the average daily temperature in most regions of Ukraine - Ukrenergo said.

As of 6:00 a.m. today, February 12, the consumption level was reportedly 1.4% higher than at the same time the previous day. Yesterday, February 11, the daily maximum was in the morning - 2.3% higher than the maximum of the previous day.

It is noted that the Ukrainian power system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency repair work at power facilities continues.

In order to balance the power system, today from 07:00 to 11:00 and from 15:00 to 21:00, power limitation schedules for industry and business are applied. No consumption restrictions are currently applied to household consumers. However, there is a need to conserve electricity during the day - Ukrenergo said.

They also urged people not to turn on several powerful appliances at the same time. "If possible, move the use of powerful appliances to nighttime hours," the company said.

"The situation in the power system is subject to change," the company emphasized.

