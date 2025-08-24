Coca-Cola prepares to sell the largest coffee shop chain in Britain, despite potential multi-billion losses – SkyNews

$41.220.00
47.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 31664 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 33285 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM • 32658 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 20899 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 44584 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 31856 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 30716 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 25583 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 24994 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 14082 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1m/s
62%
746mm
Popular news
Ministry of Social Policy on the solidarity pension system: special pensions should not be paid from these contributionsAugust 23, 03:16 PM • 7628 views
The Presidential Office stated that the development of security guarantees is currently underway on two tracks.August 23, 03:44 PM • 6560 views
Former director of Cherkasy polyclinic suspected of embezzling UAH 2.5 million from the city budgetAugust 23, 04:04 PM • 3554 views
Over 200,000 people need to be evacuated from two regions of UkraineAugust 23, 04:26 PM • 8108 views
Lithuania reported the uncovering of a "particularly audacious" scheme to circumvent sanctions against RussiaAugust 23, 04:35 PM • 4808 views
Publications
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 31663 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 25693 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 32656 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 28383 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 44582 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Friedrich Merz
Bashar al-Assad
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Donetsk Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 30716 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 19588 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 21346 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 23956 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 31358 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
KAB-500
KAB-250
United States dollar
World War II

Coca-Cola prepares to sell the largest coffee shop chain in Britain, despite potential multi-billion losses – SkyNews

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Coca-Cola is considering selling the Costa coffee shop chain, acquired six years ago. Initial negotiations have already taken place, with a possible sale value of £2 billion.

Coca-Cola prepares to sell the largest coffee shop chain in Britain, despite potential multi-billion losses – SkyNews

Coca-Cola is preparing to sell Costa, the UK's largest coffee shop chain, more than six years after acquiring the business, with the aim of reducing its reliance on sugary soft drinks. This was reported by Sky News, citing its own sources, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Coca-Cola is working with the banking sector to conduct preliminary negotiations regarding the sale of Costa.

Initial talks have already been held with a small number of potential buyers, including private equity firms

- the publication writes.

Investment bank Lazard was engaged by the company to analyze business development options and assess the interest of potential buyers. Indicative offers are expected to be submitted in early autumn, although one source cautioned that Coca-Cola may still decide not to proceed with the sale.

Costa operates over 2,000 stores in the UK and over 3,000 worldwide. The company employs 35,000 people globally

- the article states.

Trump returns the call button for diet Coca-Cola to the Oval Office of the White House21.01.25, 11:43 • 36821 view

The media indicates that the sale could result in multi-billion pound losses, amounting to £3.9 billion, which Coca-Cola agreed to pay for the acquisition of Costa from Whitbread, the owner of the Premier Inn hotel chain listed on the London Stock Exchange, in 2018. According to sources, Costa may now be worth only £2 billion in the sale process.

The publication adds that hot beverages are one of the few segments of the overall beverage market where Coca-Cola does not have a global brand. At the same time, reports show that in 2023 – the last year for which separate results are available – the coffee chain recorded revenue of £1.22 billion.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he convinced Coca-Cola to use cane sugar instead of corn syrup in beverages for the American market. This initiative is part of the Trump administration's "Make America Healthy Again" program.

Coca-Cola recalls beverages in several European countries due to high chlorate content28.01.25, 09:47 • 39144 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
United Kingdom