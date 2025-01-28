The Coca-Cola Company has recalled batches of its beverages, including Coke, Sprite, Fuze Tea and other brands, in six European countries due to elevated levels of chlorate.

This was reported by France 24, UNNwrote.

Details

Coca-Cola's European bottling unit said Monday that it has ordered a recall of large quantities of Coke, Sprite and other drinks after finding high levels of chlorate in them, which poses a potential health risk. Coca-Cola European Partners Belgium said the recall affects canned and glass bottled products sold since November in Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Luxembourg.

We don't have an exact figure, but it's obviously a significant number - the company said, referring to the volume of drinks consumed.

Chlorate is found in food because it is a derivative of chlorine disinfectants, which are widely used in water purification and food processing.

According to a 2015 scientific opinion by the European Food Safety Authority, prolonged exposure to chlorate is known to pose a potential health risk to children, especially those with mild to moderate iodine deficiency.

Most of the damaged and unsold products have already been removed from store shelves, and we continue to take steps to remove any remaining products from the market - said Coca-Cola European Partners Belgium.

Coca-Cola's French subsidiary noted that independent experts had assessed the risk to consumers as “very low.

We have not received any complaints from consumers in this regard - the company said.

The damaged batches of Coke and Fuze Tea were delivered to France, but the recall order does not apply to the French market. At the same time, Coca-Cola European Partners apologized to consumers and promised to cooperate with regulators to resolve the situation.

“We are in contact with the competent authorities in each of the affected markets,” the company said.

Recall

