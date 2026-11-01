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Cloudy with rain: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on November 1

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

In Kyiv and the Kyiv region, it will be cloudy and rainy on November 1, with temperatures reaching 8–11°C. A cold spell and snow are forecast after November 4.

Cloudy with rain: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on November 1

The first day of November in Kyiv and the region will be cloudy and rainy. Cloudy weather is also expected across Ukraine, with precipitation forecast in a number of regions, while fog will occur in places in the west at night and in the morning. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Weather forecast for Ukraine for November 1

According to the available information, the weather will be cloudy. Rain is expected in the northeast, Kyiv region and Cherkasy region, as well as at night and in the east of the country, while no significant precipitation is expected elsewhere.

In the western regions, fog will occur in places at night and in the morning. The wind will be predominantly northwesterly, 5–10 m/s. Temperatures will be 2–8°C above zero at night, up to 11°C in the east and southeast of the country; 6–11°C during the day, up to 15°C in Zakarpattia, the south and the east of the country

- the post says.

What the weather will be like in the Kyiv region and the capital on November 1

According to data from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, the wind in the Kyiv region will be northwesterly, at a speed of 5–10 m/s. It will be cloudy across the region throughout the day, with occasional rain.

Temperatures will be 6–11°C above zero across the region and 8–10°C in Kyiv

- the post says.

According to the available information, as of 09:00, the air temperature in Kyiv was +6°C. Relative humidity was 90%, while atmospheric pressure was  753 mmHg.

As a reminder

A weather forecaster forecasts a cold snap on November 1 and an Arctic incursion after November 4. Snow and sleet are possible at temperatures around 0°C.

Alla Kiosak

Weather and environment
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