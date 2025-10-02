$41.140.18
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
11:57 PM • 11464 views
Defense Forces cut through the "Dobropillia salient" and advanced up to 1400 m - Syrskyi
October 1, 05:21 PM • 31517 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 38909 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM • 28453 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 47320 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
October 1, 10:38 AM • 25668 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
October 1, 09:34 AM • 23322 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in Odesa
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 54892 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's response
October 1, 05:57 AM • 41701 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
Publications
Exclusives
Cloudy weather and rains will cover Ukraine on October 2: detailed forecast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1656 views

On October 2, cloudy weather with rains is expected in Ukraine, especially in the north, center, and Kharkiv region. Air temperature will range from 5-10°C in most of the territory to 12-17°C in the south and east.

Cloudy weather and rains will cover Ukraine on October 2: detailed forecast

On Thursday, October 2, cloudy weather is forecast in Ukraine, with rain in places. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Today, according to forecasters, in the afternoon in the northern, most central and Kharkiv regions, there will be light rain.

The wind is mostly north-easterly, 5-10 m/s.

Daytime temperatures are 5-10°C, up to +13°C in Zakarpattia; in the south and east of the country, daytime temperatures are +12-17°C. Also, light wet snow in the high-altitude Carpathians; daytime temperatures are from 3°C to 2°C below zero.

In Kyiv region and the capital, it will be cloudy with clearings and rain is expected. The wind will be north-easterly, 5-10 m/s. Temperatures in the region during the day will be 5-10°C, in Kyiv during the day +7-9°C.

International Social Educator Day, World Balloon Day, World Farm Animals Day: what is celebrated on October 202.10.25, 05:25 • 1468 views

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Carpathian Mountains
Ukraine
Kyiv