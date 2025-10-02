Cloudy weather and rains will cover Ukraine on October 2: detailed forecast

On Thursday, October 2, cloudy weather is forecast in Ukraine, with rain in places. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Today, according to forecasters, in the afternoon in the northern, most central and Kharkiv regions, there will be light rain.

The wind is mostly north-easterly, 5-10 m/s.

Daytime temperatures are 5-10°C, up to +13°C in Zakarpattia; in the south and east of the country, daytime temperatures are +12-17°C. Also, light wet snow in the high-altitude Carpathians; daytime temperatures are from 3°C to 2°C below zero.

In Kyiv region and the capital, it will be cloudy with clearings and rain is expected. The wind will be north-easterly, 5-10 m/s. Temperatures in the region during the day will be 5-10°C, in Kyiv during the day +7-9°C.

International Social Educator Day, World Balloon Day, World Farm Animals Day: what is celebrated on October 2