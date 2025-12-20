Cloudy in Ukraine: weather for December 20

On Saturday, December 20, it will be cloudy in Ukraine, with fog in places, especially in the morning and night hours. This was reported by Ukrhydrometcenter, according to UNN.

Details

Today, forecasters predict fog in Ukraine. Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.

The temperature at night and during the day will be from 2° below zero to 3° above zero (during the day in the west and south of the country 1-6° above zero, in Crimea up to 10°).

On Saturday, December 20, it will be cloudy in Kyiv. No precipitation. Fog. Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s. The temperature in Kyiv region during the day will be from 2° below zero to 3° above zero, in the capital during the day 1-3° above zero.

Forecasters warn of dangerous meteorological phenomena in Kyiv region and Kyiv - fog is expected, visibility 200-500 m.

Weather conditions may lead to difficulties in traffic.

Ukraine to be covered by fog: visibility on roads to drop to 200 meters - Level I danger declared