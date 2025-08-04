Cloudy and rainy: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on August 4 4 August 2025

On Monday, August 4, the weather in Ukraine will be variable. Ukrainians can expect temperature fluctuations and short-term rains. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, the weather on Monday, August 4, will be rainy in most parts of Ukraine. No precipitation is expected in central Ukraine, the south, and Crimea. The highest daytime temperature will be +33 degrees in the south and Crimea.

Wind is northern, north-western, 5-10 m/s, in the Left Bank 7-12 m/s.

In the western regions, variable cloudiness, short-term rain. Average daytime air temperature +26 +28 degrees.

In the northern regions, variable cloudiness, in places short-term rain, light rain. Air temperature during the day +26 +28 degrees.

In the central regions, sunny, variable cloudiness, no precipitation. Daytime air temperature +26 +28 degrees.

In the southern regions, sunny, variable cloudiness, no precipitation. Daytime air temperature +31 +33 degrees.

In the eastern regions, variable cloudiness, short-term rain, in places moderate rain, thunderstorm. Air temperature during the day +26 +28 degrees.

In Crimea, variable cloudiness, no precipitation. Daytime air temperature +31 +33 degrees.

In Kyiv on August 4, there will be variable cloudiness. Forecasters do not predict precipitation on this day. The wind on this day will be north-westerly at a speed of 5-10 m/s. During the day, the air will warm up to 28° Celsius.

A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10