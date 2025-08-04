Cloudy and rainy: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on August 4 4 August 2025

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
August 3, 10:28 AM • 14868 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 136972 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 222398 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 112759 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 173444 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 369993 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 315839 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 135176 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 114478 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 208844 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1m/s
83%
749mm
Popular news
In Germany, CSU leader Markus Söder advocates for ending payments to refugees from UkraineAugust 3, 05:25 PM • 5248 views
Ukrainian citizen arrested for damaging water supply infrastructure in Polish cityAugust 3, 06:18 PM • 12100 views
In Kharkiv, a man shot a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and then beat himPhotoAugust 3, 06:41 PM • 3788 views
US Presidential Advisor Accuses India of Funding Russia's War Against Ukraine Through Russian Oil PurchasesAugust 3, 08:15 PM • 12201 views
Russian troops reduced the intensity of assaults and changed tactics on the front - DeepStatePhotoAugust 3, 09:08 PM • 4586 views
Publications
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 108674 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 136996 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 370000 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 196227 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 315845 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Narendra Modi
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 222392 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 89120 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 126053 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 139456 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 212389 views
Actual
M1 Abrams
Boeing AH-64 Apache
MIM-104 Patriot
El País
FAB-250

Cloudy and rainy: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on August 4 4 August 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

On August 4, short-term rains are expected in Ukraine, except for the center, south, and Crimea. The air temperature will range from +26 to +33 degrees.

Cloudy and rainy: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on August 4

On Monday, August 4, the weather in Ukraine will be variable. Ukrainians can expect temperature fluctuations and short-term rains. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, the weather on Monday, August 4, will be rainy in most parts of Ukraine. No precipitation is expected in central Ukraine, the south, and Crimea. The highest daytime temperature will be +33 degrees in the south and Crimea.

Wind is northern, north-western, 5-10 m/s, in the Left Bank 7-12 m/s.

In the western regions, variable cloudiness, short-term rain. Average daytime air temperature +26 +28 degrees.

In the northern regions, variable cloudiness, in places short-term rain, light rain. Air temperature during the day +26 +28 degrees.

In the central regions, sunny, variable cloudiness, no precipitation. Daytime air temperature +26 +28 degrees.

In the southern regions, sunny, variable cloudiness, no precipitation. Daytime air temperature +31 +33 degrees.

In the eastern regions, variable cloudiness, short-term rain, in places moderate rain, thunderstorm. Air temperature during the day +26 +28 degrees.

In Crimea, variable cloudiness, no precipitation. Daytime air temperature +31 +33 degrees.

In Kyiv on August 4, there will be variable cloudiness. Forecasters do not predict precipitation on this day. The wind on this day will be north-westerly at a speed of 5-10 m/s. During the day, the air will warm up to 28° Celsius.

A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 1002.08.25, 19:16 • 136999 views

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Crimea
Ukraine
Kyiv