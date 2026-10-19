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Clouds and rain will cover Ukraine: weather forecast for October 19

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2170 views

On Monday, cloudy conditions and moderate rain are expected in Ukraine, with light rain in some areas on the Left Bank. In Kyiv, temperatures will reach 13–15°C, with rain.

Clouds and rain will cover Ukraine: weather forecast for October 19

On Monday, October 19, it will be cloudy across most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, moderate rain is expected; during the day, there will be light rain in some areas on the left bank.

The wind will be northeasterly, and in the east and southeast of the country, southerly, at 7–12 m/s. The temperature will be 13–18°; in the western regions, 8–13°

- the statement says.

It will be cloudy and rainy in Kyiv and the region on Monday. The temperature will be 13–15°.

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