City battles continue in Toretsk: are the occupiers making progress

In Toretsk, fighting has been going on in the city itself for a very long time. The Russians have not captured a significant or overwhelming part of the city. This was stated by Viktor Tregubov, a spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, during a telethon, UNN reports.

"(In Toretsk - ed.) there are constant city battles. The fighting has been going on in the city itself for a long time. Let's say with varying success, one side rejects the other, and vice versa. Therefore, I would not say that there is something that could not be predicted, or something that can be called that the Russians have captured a significant or overwhelming part of the city - no, there are active battles there," Tregubov said.

In addition, the spokesperson said that fighting in the area of Kurakhove is ongoing.

"But they are not commenting on it, because there are operational security issues," Tregubov said.

Addendum

Russian military in Toretsk, Donetsk region , are trying to disguise their reconnaissance and sabotage activities by dressing in civilian clothes.