$44.670.0352.090.07
ukenru
04:30 AM • 136 views
Italy will provide Ukraine with four SAMP/T NG batteries, interceptor missiles and radars
04:24 AM • 910 views
CIA Director Ratcliffe in Moscow warned Russia not to attack NATO countries – CBS News
01:35 AM • 3284 views
Russia has up to 17 converted S-400 launchers for strikes on Ukraine with RM-48U missilesPhoto
12:51 AM • 14618 views
The Russians attacked Kyiv and a number of Ukrainian cities, used ballistic missiles, and air defense was active in the capital
11:36 PM • 15499 views
A fuel oil leak from the sunken tankers has resumed in the Kerch Strait
August 26, 08:54 PM • 13879 views
Russians attacked the Romny community in the Sumy region with nine drones; a 66-year-old woman was killed
August 26, 07:09 PM • 18498 views
The number of Ukrainians missing after flash floods in Nepal has risen to 53 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs
August 26, 06:45 PM • 17874 views
An earthquake with a magnitude of 1.7 was recorded in ZakarpattiaPhoto
August 26, 04:57 PM • 20287 views
Putin is considering the possibility of launching more powerful strikes on Kyiv, including with nuclear weapons — media reports
August 26, 04:14 PM • 30814 views
New deferment rules for mobilization: lawmakers want to grant it to single parents
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
2.1m/s
69%
752mm
Popular news
Floods in Nepal have already claimed the lives of 157 people, while more than 40 others have been hospitalizedAugust 26, 06:31 PM • 5176 views
The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed PlayCity Chairman NovikovAugust 26, 06:40 PM • 3566 views
Sybiga called on Malta to strengthen the protection of shipping in the Black Sea and increase sanctions pressure on the Russian FederationAugust 26, 08:25 PM • 2922 views
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhotoAugust 26, 10:05 PM • 5208 views
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhoto12:07 AM • 3566 views
Publications
New deferment rules for mobilization: lawmakers want to grant it to single parentsAugust 26, 04:14 PM • 30810 views
"A weapon that requires permission to use is a mock-up": Fire Point explains its decision to forgo a kill switchPhotoAugust 26, 01:15 PM • 30167 views
17th Odesa International Film Festival kicks off in Kyiv: what will be shown this yearPhotoAugust 26, 11:45 AM • 36341 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
Exclusive
August 26, 07:30 AM • 51228 views
“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
Exclusive
August 26, 07:05 AM • 42481 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Carney
Barack Obama
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Canada
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rupert Grint will return to the role of Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter," but not on screenPhoto12:07 AM • 3694 views
Ryan Reynolds showed rare photos of his children for Blake Lively’s birthdayPhotoAugust 26, 10:05 PM • 5332 views
It has become known what country star Dolly Parton died fromAugust 26, 04:39 AM • 40327 views
Madonna showed rare photos of her twin daughters: what they looked like as childrenPhotoAugust 26, 01:06 AM • 38887 views
"You don't fully understand": Panettiere's loved ones urged people not to speculate about the cause of her deathAugust 25, 11:05 PM • 41016 views
Actual
S-400 missile system
9K720 Iskander
James Webb Space Telescope
Leopard 1
Flakpanzer Gepard

CIA Director Ratcliffe in Moscow warned Russia not to attack NATO countries – CBS News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 894 views

John Ratcliffe cautioned Russia in Moscow against attacking NATO and discussed sanctions over the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Kyiv knew about the visit.

CIA Director Ratcliffe in Moscow warned Russia not to attack NATO countries – CBS News

The purpose of CIA Director John Ratcliffe’s visit to Moscow was to warn Russia not to attack NATO countries. During the talks, he also raised the issue of Iran and warned of possible additional sanctions over the situation surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. CBS News reports, UNN writes.

Details

According to the television network, the latest U.S. intelligence assessments indicate that Vladimir Putin may be prepared for cyberattacks, hybrid actions, and other operations on the territory of NATO countries.

According to U.S. officials, the likely goal of such actions may not be to start a direct war with the Alliance, but to test its unity and the readiness of Donald Trump’s administration to defend its allies.

Trump commented for the first time on CIA director's visit to Moscow and mentioned war in Ukraine26.08.26, 16:41 • 18924 views

A Ukrainian official told CBS News that Kyiv had been informed in advance about the U.S. delegation’s trip to Moscow and had been asked to refrain from strikes for the duration of the visit.

The U.S. also discussed the situation surrounding Iran with Russia

During the talks, Ratcliffe also raised the issue of Iran and warned that additional sanctions could be imposed if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened to shipping.

The U.S. side’s concerns were heightened by Russia’s recent actions in Europe, including Russian drones entering Romanian airspace, a Russian missile crossing Polish territory last month, as well as an increase in suspected acts of sabotage and cyberattacks.

Kremlin claims that CIA director did not meet with Putin in Moscow26.08.26, 14:24 • 4278 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Cyberattack
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
John Ratcliffe
NATO
Donald Trump
Europe
Romania
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Poland