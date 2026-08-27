CIA Director Ratcliffe in Moscow warned Russia not to attack NATO countries – CBS News

The purpose of CIA Director John Ratcliffe’s visit to Moscow was to warn Russia not to attack NATO countries. During the talks, he also raised the issue of Iran and warned of possible additional sanctions over the situation surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. CBS News reports, UNN writes.

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According to the television network, the latest U.S. intelligence assessments indicate that Vladimir Putin may be prepared for cyberattacks, hybrid actions, and other operations on the territory of NATO countries.

According to U.S. officials, the likely goal of such actions may not be to start a direct war with the Alliance, but to test its unity and the readiness of Donald Trump’s administration to defend its allies.

Trump commented for the first time on CIA director's visit to Moscow and mentioned war in Ukraine

A Ukrainian official told CBS News that Kyiv had been informed in advance about the U.S. delegation’s trip to Moscow and had been asked to refrain from strikes for the duration of the visit.

The U.S. also discussed the situation surrounding Iran with Russia

During the talks, Ratcliffe also raised the issue of Iran and warned that additional sanctions could be imposed if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened to shipping.

The U.S. side’s concerns were heightened by Russia’s recent actions in Europe, including Russian drones entering Romanian airspace, a Russian missile crossing Polish territory last month, as well as an increase in suspected acts of sabotage and cyberattacks.

Kremlin claims that CIA director did not meet with Putin in Moscow