Christmas trees "talk" to each other and "warn" about natural phenomena - research

A new international study shows that Christmas trees store ancient memories and "communicate" with each other on the eve of solar eclipses.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Space.

The study was published on April 30 in the journal Royal Society Open Science. An interdisciplinary team of researchers from Italy, Great Britain, Spain and Australia created special sensors and placed them throughout the forest in the Dolomite Mountains in Italy.

Using sensors, the team recorded the bioelectric reactions of spruce trees that occurred simultaneously.

By applying advanced analytical methods, including measures of complexity and quantum field theory, we discovered a deeper, previously unrecognized dynamic synchronization that is not based on metabolic exchange between trees. - said Ciolerio.

The authors say that the old trees in the forest had an early and more pronounced reaction before the eclipse. This, it is noted, suggests that they retain memories of certain events and, when they are repeated, "inform" younger trees about them.

In essence, we are observing the famous "tree web" in action! - said Monica Gagliano of Southern Cross University in Australia and co-leader of the study.

Gagliano also added that the findings on old trees, in particular, underscore the importance of their preservation.

The fact that older trees react first - potentially directing the collective response of the forest speaks volumes about their role as banks of memories of past environmental events. - she said.

This discovery underscores the critical importance of protecting old-growth forests, which serve as pillars of ecosystem resilience, preserving and transmitting invaluable ecological knowledge. - added the co-leader of the study.

Houses of the future: scientists have created a living building material from fungi