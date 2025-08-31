Chornomorsk and surrounding areas are without power after enemy drone attack - Odesa OVA report

The invaders massively attacked Odesa region with attack drones. Among the consequences are almost 30 thousand subscribers without electricity. The city of Chornomorsk and its surroundings suffered the most, said the head of the Odesa OVA Oleh Kiper, reports UNN.

Details

As a result of the strike, there is damage to the energy infrastructure. Currently, more than 29 thousand subscribers are without electricity.

One person is known to have been injured.

According to the official, due to the attack of the Russian Armed Forces, private houses and administrative buildings were damaged.

In some places, fires broke out, which our rescuers promptly extinguished. - Kiper reported.

The head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration noted:

Restoration work has already begun. Currently, critical infrastructure is operating on generators.

Recall

Russian troops carried out almost 400 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in one death and 37 injuries. 382 infrastructure facilities and residential buildings were damaged.

On the night of August 31, Ukraine repelled an attack of 142 attack drones and imitators. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 126 enemy UAVs and imitation drones.