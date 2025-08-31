$41.260.00
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 15896 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 41100 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 67506 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 83035 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 100608 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 250046 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 108493 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 84523 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 98594 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 316065 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Tags
Authors
Chornomorsk and surrounding areas are without power after enemy drone attack - Odesa OVA report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Odesa region suffered a massive drone attack, energy infrastructure was damaged. More than 29,000 subscribers were left without electricity, and there is one injured person.

Chornomorsk and surrounding areas are without power after enemy drone attack - Odesa OVA report

The invaders massively attacked Odesa region with attack drones. Among the consequences are almost 30 thousand subscribers without electricity. The city of Chornomorsk and its surroundings suffered the most, said the head of the Odesa OVA Oleh Kiper, reports UNN.

Details

  As a result of the strike, there is damage to the energy infrastructure. Currently, more than 29 thousand subscribers are without electricity. 

One person is known to have been injured.  

According to the official, due to the attack of the Russian Armed Forces, private houses and administrative buildings were damaged. 

In some places, fires broke out, which our rescuers promptly extinguished.

- Kiper reported.

The head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration noted:

Restoration work has already begun. Currently, critical infrastructure is operating on generators. 

Recall

Russian troops carried out almost 400 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in one death and 37 injuries. 382 infrastructure facilities and residential buildings were damaged.

On the night of August 31, Ukraine repelled an attack of 142 attack drones and imitators. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 126 enemy UAVs and imitation drones.

Ihor Telezhnikov

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine