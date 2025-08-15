Chopped off his mother's head, then hid in the woods for almost a day: a man detained in Khmelnytskyi region

$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
12:08 PM • 72354 views
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhoto
August 15, 11:40 AM • 69117 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 111381 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 66837 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 111853 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 49900 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 77951 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 104202 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 60211 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 229609 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1.1m/s
55%
755mm
Popular news
China warns Western companies against hoarding rare earthsAugust 15, 08:38 AM • 14386 views
Gas prices in Europe fell to this year's lows amid Trump-Putin meeting - BloombergAugust 15, 09:30 AM • 11516 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 101065 views
For the Alaska summit, "all options" are open, including Trump's sudden departure - CNNAugust 15, 11:58 AM • 24906 views
An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat: a smoke plume was observed in the cityPhoto01:34 PM • 18906 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 111420 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 101924 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 111884 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 140193 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 229624 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Keith Kellogg
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 93848 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 176776 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 124116 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 139782 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 187284 views
Actual
Hryvnia
Train
Unmanned aerial vehicle
YouTube
Grand Theft Auto

Chopped off his mother's head, then hid in the woods for almost a day: a man detained in Khmelnytskyi region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

A 38-year-old man has been detained in Khmelnytskyi region, suspected of murdering his own 60-year-old mother with an axe. The perpetrator hid in the woods for almost a day after committing the crime.

Chopped off his mother's head, then hid in the woods for almost a day: a man detained in Khmelnytskyi region

In the Khmelnytskyi region, police officers detained a 38-year-old man on suspicion of murdering his own mother. Before that, he had been hiding in the forests for almost a day, writes UNN with reference to the Khmelnytskyi region police.

"After axing his mother, the assailant fled and hid in the forests for almost a day. Currently, police officers have located and detained him in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The investigation is ongoing," the report says.

It is noted that information about the discovery of a woman's body with her head severed by an axe was received by the police on August 14 at about 1 p.m. The incident occurred in the village of Klynyny, Khmelnytskyi district. An investigative and operational group and a forensic laboratory of the investigative department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Khmelnytskyi region immediately went to the scene.

Law enforcement officers established that the deceased was a 60-year-old local resident. Her 38-year-old son, who fled the scene before the police arrived, was reasonably suspected of committing the deliberate murder of the woman.

"For almost a day, employees of the criminal investigation department of the Main Directorate of the National Police and the local police station, having maximally involved the necessary forces and technical means, checked all possible locations of the man and finally found him in the forest behind the village," the report states.

The police reported that a criminal case has been opened on the fact of "intentional murder."

Within the framework of the criminal proceedings, a psychological and psychiatric examination will be appointed to determine the awareness of the person suspected of murder of their actions.

Addition

A 14-year-old boy died in an ambulance after being shot in the head. The pistol from which the shot was fired belongs to the deceased's brother.

In one of Kyiv's districts, a man started shooting and wounded a person after being reprimanded about parking. Police detained the suspect.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Crimes and emergencies
Pistol
Chernivtsi Oblast
National Police of Ukraine
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Kyiv