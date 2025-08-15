Chopped off his mother's head, then hid in the woods for almost a day: a man detained in Khmelnytskyi region

In the Khmelnytskyi region, police officers detained a 38-year-old man on suspicion of murdering his own mother. Before that, he had been hiding in the forests for almost a day, writes UNN with reference to the Khmelnytskyi region police.

"After axing his mother, the assailant fled and hid in the forests for almost a day. Currently, police officers have located and detained him in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The investigation is ongoing," the report says.

It is noted that information about the discovery of a woman's body with her head severed by an axe was received by the police on August 14 at about 1 p.m. The incident occurred in the village of Klynyny, Khmelnytskyi district. An investigative and operational group and a forensic laboratory of the investigative department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Khmelnytskyi region immediately went to the scene.

Law enforcement officers established that the deceased was a 60-year-old local resident. Her 38-year-old son, who fled the scene before the police arrived, was reasonably suspected of committing the deliberate murder of the woman.

"For almost a day, employees of the criminal investigation department of the Main Directorate of the National Police and the local police station, having maximally involved the necessary forces and technical means, checked all possible locations of the man and finally found him in the forest behind the village," the report states.

The police reported that a criminal case has been opened on the fact of "intentional murder."

Within the framework of the criminal proceedings, a psychological and psychiatric examination will be appointed to determine the awareness of the person suspected of murder of their actions.

