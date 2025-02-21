Chinese scientists discover a new type of bat coronavirus that can be transmitted to humans

ukenru
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 4541 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 17881 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 14794 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 102937 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 84318 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110815 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116161 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 144525 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115054 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 168224 views

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 80745 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 35854 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 62820 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100905 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 24182 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 17891 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 102938 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 144525 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 135631 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 168224 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 7195 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130556 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132561 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161248 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140763 views
Chinese scientists discover a new type of bat coronavirus that can be transmitted to humans

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26547 views

Chinese scientists have discovered a new coronavirus, HKU5, in bats that uses the ACE2 receptor, similar to COVID-19. The virus is capable of infecting human cells and can be transmitted through intermediate hosts.

A team of Chinese scientists has discovered a new coronavirus in bats that uses the same human receptor as the virus that causes COVID-19 and can be transmitted from animal to human. This discovery raises concerns about the possible risk of a new outbreak. This is reported by the South China Morning Post, UNN writes.

Details

The study was led by Shi Zhengli, a leading virologist known as the "bat" because of her extensive research on bat coronaviruses at the Guangzhou laboratory, in collaboration with researchers from the Guangzhou Academy of Sciences, Wuhan University, and the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The latest discovery is a new type of coronavirus, HKU5, which was first discovered in a Japanese bat in Hong Kong.

The new virus belongs to the merbeckovirus subgenus, which also includes the virus that causes the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).

The virus is able to bind to the human angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE2), the same receptor used by the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 to infect cells. 

"We report the discovery and isolation of a distinct lineage (lineage 2) of HKU5-CoV that can utilize not only bat ACE2 but also human ACE2 and various mammalian ACE2 orthologs [genes found in different species with a common origin]," the researchers wrote in an article published on Tuesday in the peer-reviewed journal Cell.

Due to COVID-19, fatalities are recorded more often, although influenza is beginning to outpace diagnoses11.02.25, 10:41 • 22968 views

The researchers found that when the virus was isolated from bat samples, it could infect human cells, as well as artificially grown masses of cells or tissues resembling miniature respiratory or intestinal organs.

"Bat merboviruses... pose a high risk of transmission to humans either by direct transmission or through intermediate hosts," the researchers added.

HKU5-CoV-2 binds to ACE2 receptors not only in humans but also in many other species, each of which can act as intermediate hosts and transmit it to humans.

Merbovirus comprises four distinct species - the Mers coronavirus, two of which are found in bats and one in hedgehogs - and was added to the World Health Organization's list of emerging pathogens for pandemic preparedness last year.

COVID-19 during pregnancy may increase risk of autism in children - study27.12.24, 11:52 • 14917 views

Alina Volianska

COVID-19HealthNews of the World
vsesvitnia-orhanizatsiia-okhorony-zdoroviaWorld Health Organization
hong-kongHong Kong
chinaChina

Contact us about advertising