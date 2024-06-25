Chinese probe returns with first samples from the unexplored back side of the Moon

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89078 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 99314 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117305 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 187985 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232472 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142769 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368743 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181677 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149591 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197883 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 63352 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 71434 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97175 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83097 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29283 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 89078 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83763 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 99314 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97824 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117305 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3512 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11307 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12972 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17041 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Chinese probe returns with first samples from the unexplored back side of the Moon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16656 views

China's Chang'e-6 lunar probe has successfully returned to Earth with the first samples from the unexplored backside of the Moon after a nearly two-month mission.

Chinese probe returns with first samples from the unexplored back side of the Moon

A Chinese lunar probe has returned to Earth with the first samples from the unexplored back side of the Moon, UNN reports citing the BBC.

Details

Chang'e-6 landed in the Inner Mongolian desert on Tuesday after a nearly two-month mission that was fraught with risks, state media reported.

Scientists are looking forward to Chang'e-6 because the samples may answer key questions about how planets form.

China is the only country to have landed on the back of the Moon, having done so earlier in 2019.

The side facing away from the Earth is technically difficult to reach due to its remoteness and complex terrain with giant craters and few flat surfaces.

Chang'e-6 was launched from the space center in early May and a few weeks later successfully landed in a crater near the Moon's south pole.

China launches historic mission to retrieve samples from the back of the Moon03.05.24, 16:06 • 21125 views

The probe used a drill and a robotic arm to dig up soil and stones, took some photos of the surface, and planted a Chinese flag.

Over the past decade, Beijing has invested huge resources in its space program in an effort to catch up with the United States and Russia.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31