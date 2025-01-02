Chinese hackers attacked the US Treasury through a software vulnerability

Hackers allegedly linked to the Chinese government have launched a cyberattack on the US Treasury Department. This is reported by the Washington Post, UNN reports.

Details

This breach occurred as a result of an attack on the Office of Foreign Assets Control and the Office of the Secretary of the Treasury. The main goal of the hackers was likely to obtain intelligence on Chinese companies that could be included in the US sanctions list.

This attack, which was carried out through a vulnerability in the software serving the Ministry of Finance, highlights a serious cybersecurity problem. So far, there is no confirmation that the attackers still have access to the systems.

The incident could have far-reaching political consequences, especially in the context of upcoming negotiations between the United States and China. The US authorities are still assessing the extent of the interference, and this could become an element of political and economic struggle, particularly in light of the trade relations between the two countries.

