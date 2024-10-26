Chinese hackers attack phones linked to Harris campaign - Reuters
Kyiv • UNN
Hackers from China who hacked Verizon attacked the phones of people from Kamala Harris' campaign. The phones of Donald Trump and his associate Jay DeVance could also have been affected.
Chinese hackers who hacked into Verizon's system attacked the phones of people associated with the campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. This was reported by Reuters with reference to a source, UNN reports.
Details
Chinese hackers who hacked into Verizon's system attacked the phones of people associated with the campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Reuters learned about the cyberattack on Kamala Harris' campaign from a source who remains anonymous.
Add
According to media reports, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his close associate J.D. Vance were also targeted. The New York Times reported that investigators are working to determine what messages, if any, were received from Trump and Vance.
Members of the Trump team did not confirm that Trump's and Vance's phones were attacked.
The largest U.S. telecommunications company Verizon said it was aware of an attempt to attack U.S. telecommunications companies and gather intelligence, adding that it is cooperating with law enforcement agencies.
North Korean hackers attack German missile manufacturer Iris-T28.09.24, 00:21 • 18776 views