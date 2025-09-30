Chinese company canceled contracts worth $180 million due to circumvention of US sanctions - Yermak

$41.320.16
48.440.03
ukenru
05:35 PM • 9102 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Exclusive
04:26 PM • 15332 views
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, the doctor answered the main questions
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 32084 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
September 30, 11:14 AM • 30639 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
September 30, 08:49 AM • 41174 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
September 30, 08:28 AM • 66621 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
September 30, 07:51 AM • 33193 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
September 30, 07:25 AM • 27261 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
September 30, 06:49 AM • 23991 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
September 30, 04:27 AM • 21693 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.8m/s
52%
758mm
Popular news
2 billion in losses: investigation into negligence of former Ministry of Defense official completedSeptember 30, 11:25 AM • 8712 views
Four EU countries paid Russia more for gas than they gave Kyiv - GreenpeaceSeptember 30, 01:02 PM • 4812 views
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your healthPhotoSeptember 30, 01:09 PM • 21231 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 12160 views
Kharkiv under drone attack again: explosions heard in the city03:17 PM • 4124 views
Publications
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 32084 views
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your healthPhotoSeptember 30, 01:09 PM • 21275 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitionsSeptember 30, 08:28 AM • 66621 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 78974 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 170751 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Serhiy Lysak
Andriy Yermak
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Odesa
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion Week06:48 PM • 2522 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 12196 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 24570 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBCSeptember 30, 09:31 AM • 37097 views
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideoSeptember 29, 03:05 PM • 30810 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Nord Stream
Pantsir missile system
Spotify

Chinese company canceled contracts worth $180 million due to circumvention of US sanctions - Yermak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 392 views

Chinese shipbuilding company Yangzijiang Shipbuilding canceled contracts for the construction of four MR tankers worth $180 million. The reason was the discovery of the buyer's involvement in schemes to circumvent US sanctions, which was confirmed by Andriy Yermak.

Chinese company canceled contracts worth $180 million due to circumvention of US sanctions - Yermak

Chinese shipbuilding company Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has canceled contracts for the construction of four MR tankers worth approximately $180 million. This happened after data was discovered indicating that the buyer might have been involved in schemes to circumvent US sanctions. This was reported by UNN with reference to a post by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak.

Details

In a stock exchange filing, Yangzijiang stated that the contracts were concluded by three of its subsidiaries and were terminated after information, previously unknown to the company despite due diligence, came to light. The vessels were scheduled for delivery in 2026–2027.

Construction of one of the tankers had already begun, and the shipbuilder had received advances totaling approximately $22.5 million. The company reported that the buyer is suspected of using a network of related parties to circumvent US sanctions.

Grateful to the US for the sanctions. They work and will certainly have an impact on buyers of Russian energy resources if this industry is hit.

- Yermak noted.

Drones flying to Europe are launched by Russians from tankers – Zelenskyy28.09.25, 20:50 • 7224 views

Veronika Marchenko

EconomyNews of the World
Electricity
Andriy Yermak
United States