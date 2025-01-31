Chinese chatbot DeepSeek blocked in Italy

DeepSeek, a Chinese application based on artificial intelligence, has been blocked in Italy due to the threat of personal data. This was announced on January 30 by the local regulator Garante, UNN reports.

According to Garante representatives, the restrictions were introduced to protect the data of Italian users.

It is noted that Italy has sent a request to DeepSeek to obtain information on how the app uses users' personal data: what data is collected, why, and whether it is stored in China.

DeepSeek responded to the request by stating that it does not operate in Italy and that European law does not apply to it. The regulator recognized this response as "completely insufficient."

The emergency order to block DeepSeek took effect immediately. The app has already disappeared from digital stores for Italian users. At the same time, the web version of the chatbot is still available.

Microsoft has detected suspicious activity regarding the OpenAI API by Chinese startup DeepSeek. The companies are investigating the possible unauthorized use of data for the development of a competitive AI model R1.

