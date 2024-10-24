China's annual economic growth may fall “well below” 4% - IMF
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the IMF warned of a possible drop in China's annual economic growth below 4%. The main reason is problems in the real estate sector and low consumer confidence.
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva has warned that China's annual economic growth could fall “significantly below” 4% if the country does not implement reforms to stimulate domestic consumption. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
The main obstacle to increasing Chinese consumer confidence is its troubled real estate sector. According to Ms. Georgieva, measures need to be taken to address this problem.
