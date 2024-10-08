China to provide emergency medical aid to Lebanon due to escalating conflict

China has announced the provision of emergency medical assistance to Lebanon amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, the escalation of the conflict has led to numerous explosions and air strikes in various regions of Lebanon, causing a significant number of casualties. The Chinese agency emphasized that the medical aid is aimed at supporting the population and responding to the growing humanitarian needs in the region.

