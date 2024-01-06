China launches four meteorological satellites into space

On Friday, January 5, China successfully sent four meteorological satellites into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China. This is reported by the Chinese Xinhua news agency, UNN reports.

Details

The satellites, which belong to the Tianmu-1 meteorological constellation, were launched by a Kuaizhou-1A rocket at 19:20 Beijing time and entered their planned orbit.

They will mainly be used to provide commercial meteorological data services.

This was the 25th flight of the Kuaizhou-1A missile.