China is pleased to see that the United States and Russia maintain contacts and improve ties to promote a political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine. This was stated by Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Beijing will adhere to its position on the need for peace talks and a diplomatic resolution of the conflict, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV quoted Xi's words to Putin. According to CCTV, the call took place at the request of the Russian dictator.

The conversation took place after the Kremlin announced on Thursday that Putin would meet with US President Donald Trump in the coming days in search of an end to the war, which is now in its fourth year.

Trump has taken a more conciliatory approach to Russia since returning to the White House in January, but has expressed growing frustration with Putin over the lack of progress toward peace and has threatened to impose high tariffs on countries, including China, that buy Russian oil.

On Wednesday, Trump said he could announce further tariffs on China, similar to the 25% tariffs he has already imposed against India for buying Russian oil.

A spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in response to Trump's remarks, said on Friday that China's trade and energy cooperation with Russia is "fair and legitimate."

We will continue to take reasonable measures to ensure energy security, based on our own national interests — reads the statement by spokesman Guo Jiaqun, published by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The conversation between Xi and Putin was their second in less than two months. The two countries have further strengthened their economic, trade, and security cooperation since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which led to a sharp deterioration in Moscow's relations with the West.

Putin is expected to visit China in September to participate in events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

China is deliberately prolonging the war in Ukraine, strengthening military and economic cooperation with Russia. Beijing considers the conflict beneficial for weakening the United States. This position nullifies Western peace initiatives.