Exclusive
01:00 PM • 17261 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 16681 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
10:49 AM • 36845 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 46657 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
09:33 AM • 37620 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
09:21 AM • 32093 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 58434 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
August 8, 07:40 AM • 24421 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
August 8, 06:06 AM • 62606 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
August 8, 04:04 AM • 59579 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
China is pleased that the US and Russia maintain contacts to resolve the war in Ukraine – Xi Jinping

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1194 views

In a conversation with Putin, Xi Jinping supported the efforts of the US and Russia to promote a political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine. Beijing insists on peace talks and a diplomatic resolution of the conflict.

China is pleased that the US and Russia maintain contacts to resolve the war in Ukraine – Xi Jinping

China is pleased to see that the United States and Russia maintain contacts and improve ties to promote a political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine. This was stated by Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Beijing will adhere to its position on the need for peace talks and a diplomatic resolution of the conflict, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV quoted Xi's words to Putin. According to CCTV, the call took place at the request of the Russian dictator.

The conversation took place after the Kremlin announced on Thursday that Putin would meet with US President Donald Trump in the coming days in search of an end to the war, which is now in its fourth year.

Trump has taken a more conciliatory approach to Russia since returning to the White House in January, but has expressed growing frustration with Putin over the lack of progress toward peace and has threatened to impose high tariffs on countries, including China, that buy Russian oil.

On Wednesday, Trump said he could announce further tariffs on China, similar to the 25% tariffs he has already imposed against India for buying Russian oil.

Trump said he would meet with Xi if a trade deal is reached05.08.25, 16:46 • 2814 views

A spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in response to Trump's remarks, said on Friday that China's trade and energy cooperation with Russia is "fair and legitimate."

We will continue to take reasonable measures to ensure energy security, based on our own national interests 

— reads the statement by spokesman Guo Jiaqun, published by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The conversation between Xi and Putin was their second in less than two months. The two countries have further strengthened their economic, trade, and security cooperation since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which led to a sharp deterioration in Moscow's relations with the West.

Putin is expected to visit China in September to participate in events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Addition

China is deliberately prolonging the war in Ukraine, strengthening military and economic cooperation with Russia. Beijing considers the conflict beneficial for weakening the United States. This position nullifies Western peace initiatives.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
White House
Reuters
Donald Trump
India
Xi Jinping
China
United States