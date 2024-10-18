In an attempt to raise the birth rate: China is conducting a survey to understand why people do not want to have children
The Chinese authorities organized a survey of 30,000 people to understand the reasons for the low birth rate. The goal is to analyze the factors that influence attitudes toward childbearing and develop incentives.
The National Health Commission of China organized a survey to understand why people avoid families, in particular, refuse to have children. This was reported by Reuters ,and UNN.
The government is trying to increase the low birth rate in China, so it surveyed 30,000 people to understand the factors that influence their attitudes toward childbearing.
The survey will include people from 150 counties in China and 1500 different communities. The survey aims to analyze "reluctance and fear associated with having children" and ultimately provide birth support and incentives.
In this way, Beijing is trying to encourage young couples to have children against the backdrop of China's population decline for the second year in a row.
Earlier, Chinese officials said that they would focus more efforts on promoting marriage and having children at the "appropriate age.
The government also calls for shared parental responsibility to guide young people toward a "positive view of marriage, childbirth, and family.
Last year, China announced a number of projects aimed at encouraging women to get married and have children.
