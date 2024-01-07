ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 44201 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106542 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135128 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134246 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174369 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170907 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279837 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178125 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167110 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148780 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

China imposes sanctions on five US arms manufacturers

China imposes sanctions on five US arms manufacturers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34737 views

China imposes sanctions on U.S. firms for selling arms to Taiwan, calling for adherence to the "one China" principle amid rising tensions ahead of Taiwan's elections.

On the eve of the presidential elections in Taiwan, the Chinese government imposed sanctions on five American companies to counteract the sale of weapons to the island of Taiwan.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Spiegel.

Details

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Sunday that China has decided to impose sanctions on five US companies in response to the arms sales to Taiwan. According to the official report, the measures will freeze the property of the companies in the People's Republic of China and prohibit individuals or organizations in China from transferring money to or cooperating with the companies. In particular, these are companies that produce ammunition, communication systems and drones.

China also called on the United States to refrain from arming Taiwan and imposing "illegal" sanctions against the Communist Party-ruled Republic of China. Washington should also adhere to the one-China principle. From Beijing's perspective, Taiwan is part of China, although the island has had an independent government for decades.

HelpHelp

Citing a Pentagon statement from last month, Reuters reported that the U.S. State Department has approved the sale of $300 million worth of equipment to support Taiwan's tactical information systems.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency confirmed that the sale was made to support the life cycle of Taiwan's command, control, communications and computers (C4) systems, while the island's defense ministry said the sale would help maintain the effectiveness of joint combat command and control systems to improve battlefield awareness.

British intelligence: rosgvardia is building up resources due to internal security turmoil in russia07.01.24, 14:10 • 78492 views

Addendum

The Republic of Taiwan, with a population of over 23 million, will elect a new president and a new parliament next Saturday. In the run-up to the election, China has stepped up pressure and called on the estimated 19.5 million eligible voters to stand on the "right side of history" and oppose independence.

The United States assured Taipei of its support in the event of a conflict between China and Taiwan. In December, the US State Department agreed to a possible sale of military communications equipment to Taiwan. The Republic intends to spend a record amount on its defense in 2024.

North Korea promises military strike in case of any provocation07.01.24, 14:00 • 37350 views

Recall

Taiwan's Ministry of Defense reported four balloons, presumably Chinese spycraft. They flew over the island's key air base.

China launched four Tianmu-1 satellites on a Kuaizhou-1A rocket to provide meteorological data services.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

