China imposes sanctions on five US arms manufacturers

On the eve of the presidential elections in Taiwan, the Chinese government imposed sanctions on five American companies to counteract the sale of weapons to the island of Taiwan.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Sunday that China has decided to impose sanctions on five US companies in response to the arms sales to Taiwan. According to the official report, the measures will freeze the property of the companies in the People's Republic of China and prohibit individuals or organizations in China from transferring money to or cooperating with the companies. In particular, these are companies that produce ammunition, communication systems and drones.

China also called on the United States to refrain from arming Taiwan and imposing "illegal" sanctions against the Communist Party-ruled Republic of China. Washington should also adhere to the one-China principle. From Beijing's perspective, Taiwan is part of China, although the island has had an independent government for decades.

Citing a Pentagon statement from last month, Reuters reported that the U.S. State Department has approved the sale of $300 million worth of equipment to support Taiwan's tactical information systems.

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency confirmed that the sale was made to support the life cycle of Taiwan's command, control, communications and computers (C4) systems, while the island's defense ministry said the sale would help maintain the effectiveness of joint combat command and control systems to improve battlefield awareness.

The Republic of Taiwan, with a population of over 23 million, will elect a new president and a new parliament next Saturday. In the run-up to the election, China has stepped up pressure and called on the estimated 19.5 million eligible voters to stand on the "right side of history" and oppose independence.

The United States assured Taipei of its support in the event of a conflict between China and Taiwan. In December, the US State Department agreed to a possible sale of military communications equipment to Taiwan. The Republic intends to spend a record amount on its defense in 2024.

Taiwan's Ministry of Defense reported four balloons, presumably Chinese spycraft. They flew over the island's key air base.

China launched four Tianmu-1 satellites on a Kuaizhou-1A rocket to provide meteorological data services.