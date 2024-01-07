British intelligence: rosgvardia is building up resources due to internal security turmoil in russia

The occupying Rosgvardia is increasing its resources and personnel as a result of the turmoil in Russia's internal security. This was reported by British intelligence, according to UNN.

Details

The British Ministry of Defense reminded that in October 2023, units of the private military company Wagner joined the Russian Guard. Subsequently, on January 3, 2024, the Vostok battalion of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic joined the force.

In addition, Moscow is actively trying to disband and involve the DPR's Cascade group, which specialized in drone operations, in the Russian Guard.

It is also reported that in July 2023, the Russian State Duma authorized the Rosgvardia to use heavier weapons.

The new capabilities, as well as their reinforcement by experienced veterans from other groups, are likely to mean a significant increase in combat effectiveness. - the statement said.

