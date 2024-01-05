British intelligence assesses events at the front over the past week

British intelligence has assessed the situation at the front as mostly static, or with little localized enemy advance. This is stated in a new report by the British Ministry of Defense, based on intelligence, UNN reports.

Over the past week, ground combat continued to be characterized by either a static front line or very gradual localized Russian advances in key sectors - the British Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Details

Reportedly, near Kupyansk, Russians continue to conduct a large-scale but fruitless offensive.

In the north of Donetsk region, Ukraine maintained a stable front line in the face of "small Russian attacks" around Bakhmut.

At the same time, serious fighting is still taking place in Avdiivka. The British Ministry of Defense notes that in late December, the occupiers gained a foothold in the area of Maryinka, which allowed them to advance slightly to the western edge of the city after nine years of fighting in the area.

Also in the south of Ukraine, the invaders are likely to have made minimal progress in a new attempt to take a Ukrainian bridgehead on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River near the village of Krynky.

