Occupants are trying to storm the positions of the Defense Forces in the direction of Chasovyi Yar, no major successes - Fito

The Russian occupiers are trying to storm the positions of the Ukrainian military in the direction of Chasovyi Yar, but they have not had any important success. This was reported to UNN by the head of the public relations service of the Land Forces Command, Lieutenant Colonel Volodymyr Fitio.

"In the Bakhmut sector, the enemy is trying to advance near Bohdanivka, Klishchyivka and Andriivka. Combat actions are underway, four enemy attacks in this sector were repelled. Here the enemy used 23 kamikaze drones against Ukrainian positions and fired 386 times from artillery of various caliber and mortars," said Colonel Fitio.

According to him, the occupants are trying to storm Ukrainian positions in the direction of Chasovyi Yar.

They are trying to storm our positions in the direction of Chasovyi Yar. They have not had any important success in this area. Our defenders are in active defense, which allows them to move to offensive actions and improve their tactical position at the best opportunity - Fitzhugh said.

Fitio explained that, in general, Chasiv Yar is the next place after Bohdanivka where the Russians can build on their success to reach the administrative boundaries of Donetsk Oblast.

"There is already an opportunity for an assault on Kostyantynivka, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Druzhkivka. These are their plans, but they did not take into account that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are standing opposite them and will not allow them to realize this," Fitio said.

