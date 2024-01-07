ukenru
North Korea promises military strike in case of any provocation

North Korea promises military strike in case of any provocation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37351 views

North Korea, according to Kim Yo-jong, has warned of an immediate military strike in response to any South Korean provocation amid its own artillery exercises near the tense maritime border.

North Korea has threatened to strike in response to any provocation by South Korea. This statement was made by Kim Yo-jong, the sister and key ally of leader Kim Jong-un, after artillery explosions caused by North Korea itself during its exercises, which are going on for the third day in a row. Reuters writes about it, UNN reports .

I am explaining once again that the trigger guard of the Korean People's Army (KPA) has already been moved. ... As already stated, the KPA will launch an immediate military strike if the enemy makes even a slight provocation. 

 - said Kim Yo Jong.

Details

Kim Yo Jong's remarks came after South Korea's military said that the DPRK fired more than 60 artillery shells on Saturday near its disputed maritime border.

It should be noted that more than two hundred similar volleys were fired the day before. And the army of the North claimed that these explosions did not pose a threat to the South, as the firing was carried out parallel to the border.

Although South Korea conducted its own firing drills at sea on Friday in response to the artillery shells, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said it had no plans to do so after Saturday's events.

"Looks like a missile from a North Korean parade": new evidence that Russia is already using North Korean missiles06.01.24, 21:11 • 107900 views

Exercises on both sides of the border on Friday prompted warnings to residents of South Korean border islands to seek shelter in bomb shelters.

The publication notes that there have been no reports of shells crossing the sea border.

South Korea's armed forces have called on North Korea to cease military activities that are raising tensions near the border.

Recall

In the morning, North Korea fired artillery at the sea near the South Korean island of Yeonpyeong amid ongoing military exercises. No casualties or shells crossing the maritime border were reported. However, this action increased tensions in the region with a disputed border and caused unrest among  locals.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

News of the World

