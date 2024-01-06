"Looks like a missile from a North Korean parade": new evidence that Russia is already using North Korean missiles

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 84957 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110160 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 139729 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137378 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176093 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171582 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282595 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178201 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167198 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148830 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106428 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 84424 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 36409 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 58839 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 44316 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 84989 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282596 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250218 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235338 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260656 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 44316 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 139732 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106635 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106628 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122740 views
Actual
"Looks like a missile from a North Korean parade": new evidence that Russia is already using North Korean missiles

"Looks like a missile from a North Korean parade": new evidence that Russia is already using North Korean missiles

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107898 views

Missile parts found in Kharkiv indicate possible North Korean origin; experts also note the haphazard inscriptions on the parts

Some elements of one of the missiles that attacked Kharkiv on January 2 give reason to believe that it could be a missile from North Korea. The similarity between the elements of the missile that the Russians launched at the Ukrainian city and North Korean models was reported by the spokesman for the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Dmytro Chubenko, UNN reports.

"This missile is slightly larger (in diameter - ed.) than the Iskander - literally by 10 millimeters. (...) The wiring inside is also different. Since Iskanders have EW protection - special shielding - there is no such thing here, the wires just go inside the missile. It also has different nozzles and other guides - this missile looks like one of the North Korean missiles. I will not name the specific model, but according to the information on the Internet, the photos that were exhibited during the parades in North Korea, the nozzles, the rear part of this missile is very similar," Chubenko said.

At the same time, he added that relevant examinations are currently underway, which will provide more accurate information.  The missile, which was used to draw preliminary conclusions, broke into large pieces, which revealed some other interesting points. In particular, attempts to erase the numbers on certain parts, which indicates a desire to hide information about this missile.

In addition, we can see from the internal equipment that the inscriptions inside are not very neat, they are made in a haphazard manner.

"Usually, in such missiles, both in the Soviet Union and in those manufactured by Russia, the inscriptions are very neat... they even sometimes put the names of the plant employees in order to establish the responsibility of who installed what in this missile," Chubenko said.

Law enforcement officials have already suggested that at least one of the missiles used by the enemy to attack Kharkiv on January 2 may have been of North Korean origin. 

Recall

The day before, the Washington Post, citing its sources , reportedthat Russia had begun launching ballistic missiles at Ukraine, which were provided by North Korea. Later, this information was confirmed  by the coordinator of the US National Security Council, John Kirby, who added that the launches took place on December 30 and January 2.  

Add

Earlier, Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, reported that the Russians are destroying the markings on some parts of missiles and drones used to attack Ukraine.  

This is how they try to hide the fact that they use foreign parts. Oleksandr Ruvin noted that Russians, in particular, erase the name of the manufacturer or the number by which it can be identified.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War

Contact us about advertising