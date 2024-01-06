"Looks like a missile from a North Korean parade": new evidence that Russia is already using North Korean missiles

Some elements of one of the missiles that attacked Kharkiv on January 2 give reason to believe that it could be a missile from North Korea. The similarity between the elements of the missile that the Russians launched at the Ukrainian city and North Korean models was reported by the spokesman for the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Dmytro Chubenko, UNN reports.

"This missile is slightly larger (in diameter - ed.) than the Iskander - literally by 10 millimeters. (...) The wiring inside is also different. Since Iskanders have EW protection - special shielding - there is no such thing here, the wires just go inside the missile. It also has different nozzles and other guides - this missile looks like one of the North Korean missiles. I will not name the specific model, but according to the information on the Internet, the photos that were exhibited during the parades in North Korea, the nozzles, the rear part of this missile is very similar," Chubenko said.

At the same time, he added that relevant examinations are currently underway, which will provide more accurate information. The missile, which was used to draw preliminary conclusions, broke into large pieces, which revealed some other interesting points. In particular, attempts to erase the numbers on certain parts, which indicates a desire to hide information about this missile.

In addition, we can see from the internal equipment that the inscriptions inside are not very neat, they are made in a haphazard manner.

"Usually, in such missiles, both in the Soviet Union and in those manufactured by Russia, the inscriptions are very neat... they even sometimes put the names of the plant employees in order to establish the responsibility of who installed what in this missile," Chubenko said.

Law enforcement officials have already suggested that at least one of the missiles used by the enemy to attack Kharkiv on January 2 may have been of North Korean origin.

The day before, the Washington Post, citing its sources , reportedthat Russia had begun launching ballistic missiles at Ukraine, which were provided by North Korea. Later, this information was confirmed by the coordinator of the US National Security Council, John Kirby, who added that the launches took place on December 30 and January 2.

Earlier, Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, reported that the Russians are destroying the markings on some parts of missiles and drones used to attack Ukraine.

This is how they try to hide the fact that they use foreign parts. Oleksandr Ruvin noted that Russians, in particular, erase the name of the manufacturer or the number by which it can be identified.