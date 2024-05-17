China has not yet assessed its participation in the Peace Summit, but Ukraine continues to work - Yermak

The Chinese side does not speak or give an assessment of its possible participation in the Peace Summit. Ukraine continues to work on attracting China, as it is very important that it be present at the highest level. This was announced by the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

If you look at the statements clearly, the Chinese side does not speak or give an assessment of its possible participation in the Peace Summit. We continue to work, and it is very important for us that China be present at the highest level at the Peace Summit, because China is an influential country, influential not only in world politics, but first of all, it has a very powerful influence on the aggressor country - Yermak said.

In addition, he noted that he is considering only a positive scenario for the outcome of the Peace Summit.

"I am not considering a negative scenario, I am considering only a positive scenario for which everything necessary is being done. The work is already at its final stage, as there is less than a month left before the first inaugural Summit. We are all working 24/7. There is a very positive result of the first 10 days after sending invitations. Invitations have been sent to more than 160 world leaders and heads of international organizations," said Yermak.

According to him, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a decision and is holding personal phone conversations with all the leaders who have been invited to the Summit.

Zelensky voices the main issues of the Peace Summit in Switzerland

"Today we can say that more than 50 countries have already confirmed their participation and the work continues. What will we consider a victory, a victorious result of this Summit? First, the number of countries that will be present. Of course, we expect more than 160 countries to attend, and this will be a powerful signal of support for Ukraine's independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty," said Yermak.

According to him, it is an important signal that world leaders can indeed solve such issues as ending the war.

"Secondly, it is a very important signal that world leaders can indeed solve such difficult, important issues as ending the war, as finding a just peace without the participation of the aggressor country. It is less about formulating a clear plan that can then be presented to the country that started this aggression against Ukraine," Yermak said.

Addendum

The Office of the President of Ukraine statedthat the countries participating in the Peace Summit to be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland will develop a common negotiating position and submit it to Russia.