China has not yet assessed its participation in the Peace Summit, but Ukraine continues to work - Yermak

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 65479 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104262 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147305 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151618 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247927 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173596 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164952 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148252 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224535 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101353 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 37043 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 31611 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 49258 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 42360 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247927 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224535 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210755 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236571 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223464 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 65479 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 42360 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 49258 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112406 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113338 views
China has not yet assessed its participation in the Peace Summit, but Ukraine continues to work - Yermak

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 90729 views

Ukraine is working to involve China at the highest level in the upcoming Peace Summit, as China is an influential country that can influence the aggressor Russia, said the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak.

The Chinese side does not speak or give an assessment of its possible participation in the Peace Summit. Ukraine continues to work on attracting China, as it is very important that it be present at the highest level. This was announced by the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

If you look at the statements clearly, the Chinese side does not speak or give an assessment of its possible participation in the Peace Summit. We continue to work, and it is very important for us that China be present at the highest level at the Peace Summit, because China is an influential country, influential not only in world politics, but first of all, it has a very powerful influence on the aggressor country 

- Yermak said.

In addition, he noted that he is considering only a positive scenario for the outcome of the Peace Summit.

"I am not considering a negative scenario, I am considering only a positive scenario for which everything necessary is being done. The work is already at its final stage, as there is less than a month left before the first inaugural Summit. We are all working 24/7. There is a very positive result of the first 10 days after sending invitations. Invitations have been sent to more than 160 world leaders and heads of international organizations," said Yermak.

According to him, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a decision and is holding personal phone conversations with all the leaders who have been invited to the Summit.

Zelensky voices the main issues of the Peace Summit in Switzerland09.05.24, 18:19 • 19281 view

"Today we can say that more than 50 countries have already confirmed their participation and the work continues. What will we consider a victory, a victorious result of this Summit? First, the number of countries that will be present. Of course, we expect more than 160 countries to attend, and this will be a powerful signal of support for Ukraine's independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty," said Yermak.

According to him, it is an important signal that world leaders can indeed solve such issues as ending the war.

"Secondly, it is a very important signal that world leaders can indeed solve such difficult, important issues as ending the war, as finding a just peace without the participation of the aggressor country. It is less about formulating a clear plan that can then be presented to the country that started this aggression against Ukraine," Yermak said.

Addendum

The Office of the President of Ukraine statedthat the countries participating in the Peace Summit to be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland will develop a common negotiating position and submit it to Russia.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
switzerlandSwitzerland
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising