China has issued several heat warnings in one part of the country and flood warnings in another.

China's National Meteorological Center (NMC) has renewed its yellow alert for high temperatures, forecasting hot weather above 37°C in more than 10 provinces and regions. In some areas, including northwestern Zhejiang and Turpan in Xinjiang, temperatures could rise above 40°C. This was reported by Global Times, according to UNN.

Details

According to the forecast, temperatures above 37°C are expected in regions such as the southern part of North China, the Huanghuai area, Jianghuai, Jianghan, most of Jiangnan, southeastern Sichuan, Chongqing, and the northern part of South China. Specifically, temperatures up to 39°C are predicted in the southern part of Hebei, most of Henan, Jiangxi, central and western Zhejiang, and Fujian.

This heat warning is part of a broader wave of meteorological warnings for severe weather. At the same time, Chinese authorities have warned 10 other provinces and regions about the need to strengthen flood protection, as continuous rains are raising river levels to record highs.

Between Wednesday and Thursday evening, six rivers rose above threshold levels, including the Qiaozhuang River in Guangyuan City, Sichuan Province, which is now experiencing its worst flood since 1981.

Tributaries of the Jialing River in Sichuan and Gansu provinces, as well as the Hulan River in Heilongjiang province, have also surpassed historical records.

Alerts have been sent to specific regions such as Hebei, Xizang, and Ningxia, urging preparations for evacuations due to floods, possible landslides, and the risk of reservoir overflows.

In Tianshui City, Gansu Province, landslides damaged major roads, and 3,600 cubic meters of debris blocked access to Hongbu City.

Extreme rainfall of 100 to 180 millimeters may affect parts of eastern Gansu, the northwestern Sichuan Basin, southeastern Jilin, and eastern Liaoning. Some of these regions are also expected to experience severe convective weather, such as thunderstorms.

The meteorological service stated that warnings will be disseminated through the "Tianhe" meteorological service system and sent via the national emergency alert platform, SMS, and mobile applications to relevant government agencies. Information will also be shared with the public through social media platforms, including Weibo and Douyin.

