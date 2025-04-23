China has banned the supply of rare earth elements to US defense companies

$41.380.02
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
April 22, 06:22 PM • 22129 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 48168 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 79683 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 86392 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 106811 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 163274 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 122108 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 226806 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 119567 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85531 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

The German army is negotiating with major carriers to transfer troops and weapons in case of an attack by the Russian Federation

April 22, 07:34 PM • 10320 views

Explosions heard in Odesa - mayor

April 22, 07:56 PM • 10818 views

Telegraph: The US will present a seven-point peace plan in London

12:27 AM • 8556 views

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

01:42 AM • 13983 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

04:31 AM • 10602 views
Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 48243 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 79683 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 69680 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 163274 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 130812 views
Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 16605 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 16943 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 47704 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 39209 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 84699 views
China has banned the supply of rare earth elements to US defense companies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1272 views

South Korean companies have been banned from exporting products with Chinese rare earth elements to US defense companies. China is tightening export controls in response to US tariffs.

China has banned the supply of rare earth elements to US defense companies

The Chinese government has banned South Korean companies from supplying products containing Chinese rare earth elements to US defense enterprises, and has also warned of sanctions in case of non-compliance with these requirements. This is reported by Korea Economic Daily, citing sources in the government and companies, reports UNN.

Details

According to sources, some companies that manufacture transformers, batteries, displays, electric vehicles, aerospace and medical equipment received official notifications from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday, April 22, requiring them to restrict the export of any energy equipment.

The letter also contained warnings about possible sanctions in case of violation of export restrictions

Companies fear that Beijing may block the sale of metals

- the publication says.

It is noted that this is the first time that Beijing has officially adopted export controls against non-American companies from leading economic countries in the world and started with Korea.

The South Korean Ministry of Industry said on Wednesday that it is checking this information with the Chinese government and domestic companies.

At the moment, it has not been confirmed that South Korean companies have received an official letter from the Chinese government, as stated in the message

- the ministry said in a statement.

In early April, China imposed restrictions on the export of rare earth elements as part of a broad response to US tariffs. The restrictions affected the supply of minerals used in the production of weapons, electronics and consumer goods.

From now on, exporters need to apply for a license to the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China - this is an opaque procedure that can take from 6-7 weeks to several months.

China produces about 90% of the world's rare earth elements - a group of 17 chemical elements. The US government has some reserves of such elements, but they are not enough to provide the military-industrial complex in the long term.

Let us remind you

China is stepping up measures in response to US tariffs, expanding the list of goods subject to tariffs and restricting the export of minerals. 

China has banned the export of strategic metals to the United States in response to trade restrictions imposed by Washington03.12.24, 18:31 • 19335 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyNews of the World
South Korea
China
United States
