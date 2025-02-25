China considers radical changes to marriage age to overcome demographic crisis

ukenru
Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 3614 views

Law enforcers raid pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 15656 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 13690 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 102702 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 83812 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110772 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116121 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 144391 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115052 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 168096 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 94367 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 79994 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 34892 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 61960 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100771 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 15714 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 102708 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 144393 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 135498 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 168098 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 6714 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130522 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132531 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161218 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140733 views
China considers radical changes to marriage age to overcome demographic crisis

China considers radical changes to marriage age to overcome demographic crisis

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 118961 views

A Chinese advisor suggests lowering the minimum marriage age to 18 to boost the birth rate. Currently, men can marry from the age of 22 and women from 20, which is one of the highest in the world.

A Chinese advisor suggests lowering the marriage age to 18 to boost the birth rate. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

China is once again talking about the need to stimulate the birth rate amid a declining population. Chen Songxi, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, called for lowering the minimum marriage age to 18. In his opinion, this will help to expand the birth rate base and create more favorable conditions for young families. 

Under current law, Chinese men can marry from the age of 22 and women from 20, which is one of the highest age thresholds in the world. Chen believes that lowering this threshold would be in line with international standards and promote demographic growth. 

The initiative came on the eve of the annual parliamentary session, which will propose new measures to combat the decline in the birth rate. Over the past three years, China's population has been shrinking, and the marriage rate has fallen by 20%, a record low. 

The reasons for the demographic crisis lie in the high costs of raising children, the changing priorities of the younger generation, and the consequences of the one-child policy that was in place from 1980 to 2015. Currently, China allows up to three children, but this was not enough to reverse the trend. 

In an attempt to raise the birth rate: China is conducting a survey to understand why people do not want to have children 18.10.24, 20:37 • 19944 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
chinaChina

