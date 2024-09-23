Children from Sumy baby home evacuated to safe regions - RMA

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 104926 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 110259 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 178335 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143584 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146655 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140345 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187805 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112193 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177729 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104808 views

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 82631 views
The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

February 28, 07:11 PM • 42218 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 90097 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 60066 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 51437 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 178335 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 187805 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 177729 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 204973 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 193727 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145007 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144678 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149156 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140387 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157073 views
Children from Sumy baby home evacuated to safe regions - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 20187 views

20 children from the Sumy Specialized Children's Home are evacuated to safer regions due to the threat of shelling. Among the children are infants and those who need constant medical care.

Children from the Sumy Specialized Children's Home are being evacuated to safer regions due to the security situation in the region. Currently, there are 20 children in the institution. This was reported by the deputy head of the Sumy RMA Olena Boyko, according to UNN.

Given the recent security situation in Sumy region, it was decided to transfer the children to safe regions. Currently, the regional military administration, together with colleagues from other regions, has found such places,

- the statement said.

Details

According to the official, there are currently 20 children in the institution, including children under one year old, as well as three children who need constant medical care.

It is planned that these children will be transported to safe regions in the near future. Representatives of the regional military administration, together with colleagues from other regions, have already found such places.

A commission will go there to make sure that the conditions in which the children will be kept meet all state standards. After that, the children will be evacuated. And then we will work to place them in families.

Recall

In the city of Hlukhiv in Sumy region , 10 thousand people, almost a third of the population, were evacuated due to intensified shelling. Particular attention is being paid to the evacuation of children, 70% of whom have already been taken out.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
sumySums

