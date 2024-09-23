Children from Sumy baby home evacuated to safe regions - RMA

Children from the Sumy Specialized Children's Home are being evacuated to safer regions due to the security situation in the region. Currently, there are 20 children in the institution. This was reported by the deputy head of the Sumy RMA Olena Boyko, according to UNN.

Given the recent security situation in Sumy region, it was decided to transfer the children to safe regions. Currently, the regional military administration, together with colleagues from other regions, has found such places, - the statement said.

Details

According to the official, there are currently 20 children in the institution, including children under one year old, as well as three children who need constant medical care.

It is planned that these children will be transported to safe regions in the near future. Representatives of the regional military administration, together with colleagues from other regions, have already found such places.

A commission will go there to make sure that the conditions in which the children will be kept meet all state standards. After that, the children will be evacuated. And then we will work to place them in families.

Recall

In the city of Hlukhiv in Sumy region , 10 thousand people, almost a third of the population, were evacuated due to intensified shelling. Particular attention is being paid to the evacuation of children, 70% of whom have already been taken out.