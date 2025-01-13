ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 123387 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113673 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121698 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 123214 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 153008 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107472 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150921 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104107 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113706 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117078 views

02:39 PM • 123367 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 152990 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150910 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 180323 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 169783 views
Children from a social shelter in Donetsk region were taken by the occupiers to Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29936 views

12 children from the Khartsyzsk social shelter were taken to Moscow as part of a propaganda program. The children participate in excursions and live in Russian families for the purpose of forced assimilation.

Twelve children from a social shelter in Khartsyzsk who had lost their parents to the war were taken to Moscow, where they became part of a Russian propaganda program.

This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reported.

Details

The occupiers took twelve children from the temporarily occupied Khartsyzsk to Moscow for the so-called Christmas vacation. The program of staying of Ukrainian children in Russia is part of the standard practice of the occupiers.

The children participate in propaganda excursions to places considered symbols of Russia's "glory" and have the opportunity to live with Russian families.

The main purpose of this is to force the assimilation of Ukrainians and impose a Russian identity on them. These actions are part of the Kremlin's genocidal policy, which openly denies the existence of the Ukrainian nation.

The occupiers are trying to change the self-identification of Ukrainian children, which is one of the most horrific parts of this process. This is not just a political move, but an attempt to destroy the Ukrainian nation by making it forget its past.

The National Resistance Center calls for recording and transmitting information about the crimes of the occupiers and collaborators against Ukrainian children in order to stop these illegal actions and restore peace. Information can be submitted anonymously via a special link.

Recall

Russians under the Kremlin's program "Cultural Map 4+85" plan to take 5 thousand children from the temporarily occupied Luhansk region to Russia. 

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

