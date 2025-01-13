Twelve children from a social shelter in Khartsyzsk who had lost their parents to the war were taken to Moscow, where they became part of a Russian propaganda program.

This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reported.

Details

The occupiers took twelve children from the temporarily occupied Khartsyzsk to Moscow for the so-called Christmas vacation. The program of staying of Ukrainian children in Russia is part of the standard practice of the occupiers.

The children participate in propaganda excursions to places considered symbols of Russia's "glory" and have the opportunity to live with Russian families.

The main purpose of this is to force the assimilation of Ukrainians and impose a Russian identity on them. These actions are part of the Kremlin's genocidal policy, which openly denies the existence of the Ukrainian nation.

The occupiers are trying to change the self-identification of Ukrainian children, which is one of the most horrific parts of this process. This is not just a political move, but an attempt to destroy the Ukrainian nation by making it forget its past.

The National Resistance Center calls for recording and transmitting information about the crimes of the occupiers and collaborators against Ukrainian children in order to stop these illegal actions and restore peace. Information can be submitted anonymously via a special link.

Recall

Russians under the Kremlin's program "Cultural Map 4+85" plan to take 5 thousand children from the temporarily occupied Luhansk region to Russia.