Child affected by the war in Ukraine: the procedure for granting this status has been changed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1460 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has changed the procedure for granting status to children affected by the war. Now it can be obtained at the place of application, discovery of the child, or deportation.

Child affected by the war in Ukraine: the procedure for granting this status has been changed

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has changed the procedure for granting status to children affected by the war. Now it can be obtained not only at the place of internal displacement, but also at the place of application or where the child was found by local authorities. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

The status can be obtained not only at the place of internal displacement, but also at the place of application or where the child was found by local authorities.   The list of grounds for obtaining it has also been expanded — among them deportation, forced displacement, death or disappearance of parents due to the war  

- Svyrydenko reported.

According to her, today more than 412 thousand children already have such status.

But there are many more children affected by the war. More than a million of them were forced to leave their homes, thousands experienced losses, evacuations, shelling. These changes are important to ensure the protection of the rights of every child  

- Svyrydenko noted.

Who is eligible for the status

The status of a child affected by hostilities can be obtained by minors who have suffered:

·       injuries, concussions or mutilations;

·       physical or sexual violence;

·       abduction or illegal removal outside Ukraine;

·       illegal detention, including being in captivity;

·       involvement in armed groups;

·       psychological violence.

Anna Murashko

