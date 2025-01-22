The Chief Psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, suspected of illegal enrichment, was brought to court by ambulance - media

The chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleg Druz, who, according to law enforcement officials, became a millionaire of over $1 million during the full-scale war, was brought to the Shevchenkivsky District Court by an ambulance. Today, a preventive measure should be chosen for him. This was reported by lawyer Vladimir Klochkov in a comment to TSN, reports UNN.

The chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, suspected of illegal enrichment, Oleg Druz, was brought to court by an ambulance, where a preventive measure will be chosen for him today. According to his lawyer, the psychiatrist suffered a stroke during the search, and he was hospitalized.

"The health condition is very critical, very bad. During the search, a stroke occurred. He was immediately hospitalized in the intensive care unit. They took all the necessary measures there. I'm not a doctor, I don't know which ones. But after that, he was transferred from the hospital to the emergency hospital, where there are special chambers. This was the request of the Security Service of Ukraine. And now he is brought to the court session in an ambulance. And doctors are constantly with him," the lawyer said.

He noted that he hopes the court will choose a measure for Druz that is not related to detention, and is related to staying in a medical institution where he will receive appropriate medical care.

Law enforcement officers detained the chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who became a millionaire of over $1 million during the full-scale war.