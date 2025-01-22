The Chief Psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, suspected of illegal enrichment, was brought to court by ambulance - media

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 85117 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100102 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108025 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110915 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131451 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103737 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135285 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103776 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113434 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116994 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The Chief Psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, suspected of illegal enrichment, was brought to court by ambulance - media

The Chief Psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, suspected of illegal enrichment, was brought to court by ambulance - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53377 views

Oleh Druz, the Chief Psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was brought to court by ambulance after suffering a stroke during a search. He is suspected of illegal enrichment of $1 million during the full-scale war.

The chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleg Druz, who, according to law enforcement officials, became a millionaire of over $1 million during the full-scale war, was brought to the Shevchenkivsky District Court by an ambulance. Today, a preventive measure should be chosen for him. This was reported by lawyer Vladimir Klochkov in a comment to TSN, reports UNN.

Details

The chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, suspected of illegal enrichment, Oleg Druz, was brought to court by an ambulance, where a preventive measure will be chosen for him today. According to his lawyer, the psychiatrist suffered a stroke during the search, and he was hospitalized.

"The health condition is very critical, very bad. During the search, a stroke occurred. He was immediately hospitalized in the intensive care unit. They took all the necessary measures there. I'm not a doctor, I don't know which ones. But after that, he was transferred from the hospital to the emergency hospital, where there are special chambers. This was the request of the Security Service of Ukraine. And now he is brought to the court session in an ambulance. And doctors are constantly with him," the lawyer said.

He noted that he hopes the court will choose a measure for Druz that is not related to detention, and is related to staying in a medical institution where he will receive appropriate medical care.

Reminder

Law enforcement officers detained the chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who became a millionaire of over $1 million during the full-scale war.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising